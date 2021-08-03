Free backpacks full of school supplies will be given out to students by the Voluntary Action Center on Saturday at the 14th annual Back-to-School Health Fair. 

The fair will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary, 4000 Derby Ridge Drive.

Boone County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade can attend, according to a Tuesday release from the VAC.

During this year's fair, students will also be able to receive free health screenings, dental screenings and haircuts. Students must be physically present to receive a backpack.

Additionally, local organizations will be present to provide information about other services available to students and families during the school year.

Organizers are expecting around 800 students to attend.

More information can be found on the VAC's website.

