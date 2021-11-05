After operating at a deficit over the past two years, Columbia Public Schools' Nutrition Services saw a significant spike in revenue in September. An increase in the number of student meals served and the amount of federal reimbursement for those meals has helped the program get back on track.
In September, total revenue was about $1.2 million. "That's unheard of," Laina Fullum, district director of Nutrition Services, said at a meeting of the Columbia School Board's Finance Committee on Wednesday.
The amount dwarfs September 2019 revenue of $672,000, which was the most recent comparable September. Revenue in September 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, was $202,000.
The district served over 101,000 breakfasts and over 212,000 lunches this past September, an increase of 17% in breakfasts and 11.8% in lunches compared with September 2019.
More students are eating school-offered meals because they are free through June 30, 2022, as part of a COVID-19 relief effort put in place by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More students are taking advantage of a la carte offerings, Fullum said; they pay for those, but the main part of their meal is free.
"Participation is high," Fullum said. "We are serving more breakfasts and lunches."
Normally, reimbursements for school meals are put into three categories: paid, reduced cost and free. Reimbursements are highest for free meals and lowest for paid meals. However, right now, all meals are being reimbursed at the same rate.
The district is being reimbursed at $4.31 per lunch and $2.46 per breakfast because of special USDA approval, Fullum said. That amount is higher than the standard $3.75 and $2.35 nonapproved school districts are receiving this school year. Reimbursement rates for free meals in 2020 were $3.53 per lunch and $2.26 per breakfast, respectively.
"That makes a big impact when you're talking about millions of meals," Fullum said.
The sudden increase in revenue came at a time in which it was desperately needed. Nutrition Services operates financially independent of the district and lost money over the past two years because kids weren't in schools for meals.
The loss in revenue necessitated transfers of funds from the district's operating budget to cover the deficits of the nutrition program. In the 2020-2021 school year, the amount transferred to aid the program was a little over $2.3 million
The district had to apply to the USDA, and have its application accepted, to receive the higher reimbursement rates, which are normally only available in the summer, Fullum said during an interview Friday.
The district's chief financial officer, Heather McArthur, said in an interview Thursday that she sees the reimbursement rate as the main reason for Nutrition Services' September revenue spike.
"We're going to be able to be hopefully self-sufficient at the end of this year and not have to transfer large dollar amounts from our operating budget," McArthur told the Finance Committee on Wednesday.
Signups needed for free lunches
While the free meal program has helped the nutrition program recover, one side effect poses a potential problem for Columbia Public Schools and families.
Paperwork families are required to fill out to qualify for free and reduced cost lunches has not been turned in at the rate the district had hoped. This means that some families could lose the ability to participate when meals cease to be free to everyone.
"Our families don't understand," Fullum said. "They're getting free meals — they don't understand why they have to fill out this form."
Families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or are foster families are automatically eligible and registered for free and reduced cost lunches.
The district has also seen a decrease in automatic, or direct, certification for families. Fullum attributed that to stimulus help families have been receiving, which may put some families out of the programs and thus off the list the district pulls from the state Department of Social Services for direct certification.