Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Voluntary Action Center will offer free backpacks with school supplies and COVID-19 vaccines at the 15th Annual Back-to-School Health Fair on Saturday.
The event will be held at from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary, 4000 Derby Ridge Drive, according to a news release Tuesday.
VAC welcomes Boone County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade to attend the event where they will have access to free health screenings, dental screenings and haircuts in addition to the free backpack.
Children must be present to receive a backpack, which will be filled with "the necessary supplies from CPS to ensure each student starts school off on a positive note," VAC said in the release.
At the event, the Health Department will offer residents any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters, for free with no appointment necessary. Health insurance and ID are not required to receive a vaccine, according to a Health Department news release.
The release said any resident six months and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, anyone 18 and older is eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Health Department will require parental consent forms for anyone under the age of 18.