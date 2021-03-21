H. Brian Yearwood calls students “scholars” because of the potential he believes they have to achieve great things.
“I’m not talking about winning an award,” he said. “I’m talking about when they come to the self-realization of what they can achieve and do, and their eyes are now open — not to impossibilities, but their eyes are open to possibilities.”
In July, Yearwood will become superintendent of Columbia Public Schools after serving as chief operations officer and assistant superintendent for academics and accountability for the Manor (Texas) Independent School District outside Austin. He succeeds Peter Stiepleman, who is retiring.
In a phone interview, Yearwood took questions about racism in schools, the needs of special education students, student success generally and how he plans to get to know the district. (Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
You’ve had a chance to come to Columbia now. Based on your research and observations so far, what do you think are the district’s most pressing concerns?
The concerns that are typically in Columbia are typically the concerns that I’ve seen on a national front, and that is working on closing the achievement gap. The current administration and the leadership of Dr. Stiepleman have done a magnificent job on working on closing the achievement gap, (while) ensuring, of course, that the standards are high. That is already in place, so it is a work in progress.
In addition to that, to ensure that we are actually addressing the needs of our scholars and our staff to ensure the environment continues to be safe. Again, I have seen the work that has been done in Columbia Public Schools, and it will be a matter of continuing that. We will not let our guard down. The plan they have in place is excellent and will lend itself to a great level of safety, if we put ionizers in buildings and have the masks for safety and protection. Just a matter of continuing along the existing pathways.
Our students of color have expressed concerns that their treatment in classrooms is unequal to their white counterparts. How would you address the issue of racism in the district?
I have not heard that yet or if it’s there. When I come in, I will have what you call a “listening tour” where I will be listening to different stakeholders within the schools and garner information about that. But as far as that experience, I have not come across that in the time I have been in Columbia schools.
Who are the stakeholders you are referring to?
Everyone: Students, staff, admin, parents, community. Everyone who lives and has a stake in CPS I’ll be reaching out to because I want to learn as much as I can. I want to hear the great things that are happening as well as the opportunities that exist, because every school district has opportunities. I want to make sure I’m hearing everyone so I can craft a direction working with our team. Working with the (Columbia) School Board is my No. 1 goal because of their progressive insight.
It’s just being able to gather information and do it in such a manner that I’m able to fully understand it and then develop a plan.
I know you said you have not heard of the issue of racism in your time in the district, but racial disparity and tension in education is a national issue. So how would you plan to address it when faced with it?
Well, first for me, what I have done in my past school district is fully understand the data, looking at quantitative and qualitative analysis of what’s happening. I’ve looked at data in terms of statistics for academic performance. I’ve looked at data in terms of discipline or attendance data. And, of course, in my past I’ve done surveys as well as actual visits with students, parents, community and staff members.
Getting in the schools is of utmost importance — I love getting in the schools and interacting with scholars and hearing their perspectives about how they view school and the experiences they have.
From those activities, I am able to start crafting plans based on that realistic data, because one thing I’m not going to do is try to perceive. I want factual data to make solid and realistic decisions based upon the research that’s there.
You mentioned looking at discipline data. How would you address issues around disciplining special education students?
With special education students, you have to follow the individual education plans and their modifications and accomplishments, and those are designed to help us develop a pathway for success for our special needs scholars. I’ve always looked toward that documentation to ensure our scholars have the best experience both academically and discipline-wise. And then, once we have that information that’s crafted by the staff members and leaders within the school that know the scholars best, we follow what the recommendations are.
Speaking of IEPs, you mentioned during the forum the need to evaluate IEPs at a higher frequency. How do you plan to do that?
What I look at during the course of a student’s life throughout the year is their modifications. We have to look to see if those are working. If a scholar is not experiencing success, we don’t want to wait until the end of the year to address that. We have to address it with a high level of frequency, because the ultimate goal is to ensure the success of all scholars in Columbia Public Schools.
To be able to do that, we must be monitoring the data and information at the frequency required. There’s not a set formula, but it’s about looking at individual students and being able to differentiate what is needed and being able to accommodate that and monitoring the data. As we look at the success of a scholar growing academically, are they having success at the school and having a good socio-emotional learning environment? What else is being done to ensure that our scholars are experiencing success?
You identify student success as your main goal. What does student success look like specifically?
Student success means students are growing academically in our schools. It means that when our scholars graduate from Columbia Public Schools, they have the tools, they are equipped for a post-secondary life. If they choose to go into a college or university, we have equipped them to be successful. If they chose to go into the military, because of what they received in Columbia Public Schools, there is a great level of success. That, to me, is the ultimate goal — to look at a scholar move into the next phase of their life and see they are fully equipped to being successful.
You have emphasized the importance of listening and understanding prior to action. What happens after the listening?
After that, I am very strong on team — working with our talented team we have within our schools that consists of our teachers and our cabinet members, our admin and even our parents to start crafting a pathway for success. Ultimately working with our School Board, which is extremely interested in the success of our scholars as well.