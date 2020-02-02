Gentry Middle School Principal Fairouz Bishara will leave Columbia Public Schools at the end of the school year.
Bishara told her students and staff at the end of the school day Friday, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. Bishara tweeted an announcement a few hours later:
So excited about this opportunity! Thank you for the warm welcome into the community. I feel overwhelmed with all the messages I have received already from staff and students! Proud of becoming a Northwest Wolf! https://t.co/oRyZSjHHvr— Fairouz Bishara (@FairouzBishara) January 31, 2020
Bishara, who started at Gentry in 2017, accepted a position in central Iowa at Waukee Northwest High School, set to open in August 2021. Bishara now awaits the Waukee Board of Education's official approval of her role; if approved, she will start at the district in July, according to a release from Waukee Community School District.
She will finish out the rest of this school year at Gentry.
"I am honored to be selected for this position and I am devoted to promoting and sustaining student achievement, equity, and access to quality education for all students," Bishara said in the Waukee news release. "I look forward to sharing my passion for teaching and learning with the community!"
Baumstark said the district looks forward to finishing out the year with Bishara and that the human resources department will begin its hiring process soon.
Baylee Konen contributed to this story. Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.