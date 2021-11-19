Mill Creek Elementary is raising funds to support Heather Myers, a first-grade teacher, after she fell off a ladder while hanging holiday lights last Friday.
Jessica Hardy, PTA President of Mill Creek Elementary, organized the GoFundMe to help Myers pay medical bills.
Myers is being treated at a local hospital. The GoFundMe did not specify her injuries.
"In addition to keeping Heather, Brian and the boys in your thoughts and prayers — this fund will primarily assist with her current & future medical expenses as well as any therapy or rehab as she continues to recover," the GoFundMe reads.
Assistant Principal Amy Rogers described Myers as a "beloved teacher." Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Myers taught her child, who "loved her."
"Anytime you have a member of the school district who is struggling or is involved in an emergency that occurs, education in general tends to surround that individual with support and resources," Baumstark said.
The community has raised $2,875 of the $10,000 goal. Additionally, a Meal Train, a website used for organizing community-made meals for medical patients, has been set up and filled.
"In terms of impact, there are so many families in this corner of Columbia who love her and want to do all they can to support her," Rogers said.
You can find Myer's GoFundMe page here.