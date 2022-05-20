The family of Columbia Goodwill Excel Center graduate Shay're Hawkins jumped to their feet as Hawkins was called to receive her diploma. Her niece, Ileah Chambly, waved a balloon that spelled "Congratulations" while other family members whooped and fired off air horns.
Hawkins was one of 37 students to graduate from Columbia Goodwill Excel Center's adult high school program Friday evening. The MERS Goodwill Excel Centers are tuition-free, accredited high schools across Missouri where adults can get a high school diploma while earning college credit and working toward career certifications.
Hawkins finished her courses two months ago and has enrolled at Bell Brown Medical Institute to become a mobile phlebotomist, a health care professional who draws blood.
"I am so excited," Hawkins said after the ceremony. "This is the best day of my life. I can't believe I did it — after all these years, I came back and I did it."
The commencement began at 6 p.m. in Launer Auditorium at Columbia College. The graduates, dressed in royal blue caps and gowns, marched into the auditorium together at the beginning of the ceremony as "Pomp and Circumstance" played.
President and CEO Mark Arens of MERS Goodwill, the organization that runs the Excel Centers, welcomed the graduates.
Mike Reynolds, the director of the Columbia Excel Center, called for a moment of silence for former Excel Center teacher Jamy Preul, who died last year from COVID-19 complications. Reynolds awarded scholarships to two graduates, Justin Burton and Mugabo Ruhumuriza. Burton's scholarship was in Preul's honor.
The graduates received their actual diplomas before the ceremony, but the instructors called each student to the stage to hand them a diploma and pose for a photo.
Graduate Miranda White, who will attend Bell Brown in June, said she was excited and overwhelmed to get her diploma.
"Whenever I opened it," White said, "I bawled like a baby."
As the ceremony wrapped up, Reynolds congratulated the graduates for returning to school and finishing their education.
"Today is a day that many of you have been waiting for your whole lives," Reynolds said. "What you have done and accomplished is incredibly brave, and I encourage you now to take that next step."