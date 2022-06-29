The Columbia Goodwill Excel Center, an adult high school, is inviting current, new and prospective students to an open house event on July 7.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Goodwill Excel Center's building at 101 N. Fourth St., said teacher Abby Courtney.
Courtney said the purpose of the open house is to get the word out about the school's educational offerings with a tour, information about the school's programs and free food. The Goodwill Excel Center has about 120 students, Courtney said, but the school has the space — and desire — to accommodate about 200.
The MERS Goodwill Excel Centers are tuition-free, accredited high schools across Missouri where adults can get high school diplomas while earning college credit and working toward career certifications. Students who have attended high school in the past are only required to complete the credits they didn't earn in order to graduate.
Courtney said the Goodwill Excel Center offers "more than just a high school diploma." The school has on-site child care for students with children and holds night classes. Students can also work toward career certifications.
She said the school also gives students a community.
"Everybody's such great friends, and we have a great time together," Courtney said. "It's just a really special place to be. You don't know it until you walk in here, and then you're like, 'Oh, man, that's why she's always so excited.'"