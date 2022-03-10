The Grant Montessori Preschool will not reopen for the 2022-23 school year.
The Rollins Reading Board made the decision this week due to a combination of challenges from COVID-19, retiring staff and a need to expand the program.
This isn’t the end for the Montessori school from local nonprofit Rollins Reading, Founder John Wright said. Instead, the program is looking for a standalone building but hopes to remain in the same area of town. Rollins Reading is in the early stages of identifying a site to place the new school, Wright said.
“It’s been a bittersweet transition for all of us,” Wright said.
With the expanded program in the standalone facility, the school hopes to have four to eight classrooms.
The preschool, opened in 2012, is a public-private partnership between Columbia Public Schools and Rollins Reading. They are hoping to continue that partnership in a different form, Wright said.
Currently, the preschool operates out of a single classroom provided by Grant Elementary School. While it won’t be on the Grant campus anymore, there may be opportunities to facilitate communication between siblings at Grant and the preschool and serve the same community, Wright said.
“I’ve just been awed by the compassion and the hard work of the folks that we’ve partnered with at Grant and within the administration,” he said.
A Montessori school allows students to learn through a classroom that caters to their learning needs. The curriculum focuses on a hands-on approach, and “the children have unstructured peer play as part of their holistic development,” according to the Rollins Reading website.
Per year, the preschool serves 20 children ages 3 and 4. It operates with a hybrid program where Rollins Reading provides scholarships for eight students, and parents of the rest pay a tuition of $750 per month.
Students who would age out of the school anyway will move onto kindergarten at Grant, while the rest can move to other preschools in the area during the transition, Wright said.
“The program, for me, has represented Columbia at its very best,” Wright said.