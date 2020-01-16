The Columbia Public Schools chapter of Future Business Leaders of America has received a $2,000 grant from the Boone Electric Community Trust.
The funds will help FBLA students from Columbia Area Career Center, Battle High School and Hickman High School attend the State Leadership Conference in Springfield, according to a release from the school district.
CACC is a part of CPS and serves the community by providing education programs to a variety of ages including, but not limited to, career and technical education, college preparation, personal enrichment, literacy advancement and workforce development. For more information, visit www.career-center.org.
“Career and Technical Student Organizations are a vital element of our curriculum,” Dr. Brandon Russell, CACC director, said in the release. “The support of Boone Electric not only benefits our students immediately, but it is also an investment in the future for our community.”
“The Trust is excited to provide this funding to the Columbia Public School’s Chapters of Future Business Leaders of America,” said Dorothy Grant, chairperson for Boone Electric Community Trust, in the release. “Knowing that the Trust is supporting this group’s efforts to continue leadership training opportunities resonates with the Trust’s mission of Making a Difference.”
The Boone Electric Community Trust provides grants through an application and review process. Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations and public entities may apply for funding six times per year. For more information, visit www.BooneElectricCommunityTrust.org