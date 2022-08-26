Hallsville Historical Society rings in the new school year

Charles Harlow, treasurer of the Hallsville Historical Society, rings the Hallsville Grade School Bell as students arrive for their second day on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. Harlow hopes to make this an annual tradition.
Kindergartner Mason Dixon, 5, rings the Hallsville Grade School Bell on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. Mason's second day of kindergarten began with welcoming his classmates as they arrived at school.
Kindergartner Mason Dixon, 5, watches George Donovan, left, and Charles Harlow set up the Hallsville Grade School Bell on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. Mason's father, James Dixon, is a board member of the Hallsville Historical Society and was interested in the bell when he was in high school.
Charles Harlow, left, and George Donovan of the Hallsville Historical Society roll the Hallsville Grade School Bell to greet incoming students on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. The bell was forged in 1886.
Morning sun poured into the parking lot of Hallsville Primary School on Friday as 5-year-old Mason Dixon rang a cast-iron bell the size of a watermelon.
The bell's great "G-DOING!" resounded, cutting through the quiet, and Mason, in a purple Hallsville T-shirt, grinned widely.
"I like it," he said with decision. "It's loud!"
About the same time, yellow buses filed into the school driveway. Parents in cars came through to drop off their children, and Mason waved to them all. It was his second day of kindergarten.
This week, members of the Hallsville Historical Society visited a pair of schools to share the local relic with the younger generation: A school bell that came to the district in 1888, the year the first public school in Hallsville was built.
Hallsville Historical Society treasurer Charles Harlow and member George Donovan brought the bell and set it up in the front parking lot to ring as a welcoming gesture for this year's students. Classes began Tuesday for first through 12th grades and Thursday for kindergartners.
The bell, forged in 1886, is about 16 inches wide and 18 inches tall. Until this week, it had not been rung for about 70 years, Harlow said. Before that, teachers rang the bell to welcome Hallsville students to school each morning.
"I think it's really a neat thing for the students to get an idea of how things were done back then," Harlow said.
The bell stayed in the original primary school building until the school's demolition in 1964. Up until about 10 years ago, it remained encased in the lobby of the former Hallsville High School building until that school was also demolished. The bell is now overseen by the historical society for preservation.
"This bell represents our purpose, which is to bring kids here to learn and to grow," said Kari Yeagy, the district's director of communications. "The historical society has done an amazing job of trying to preserve the history of not only Hallsville, but our school district."
Mason's father, James Dixon, is the webmaster and social media lead for the Hallsville Historical Society. He graduated from Hallsville High School in 2010 and remembers the infatuation he had with the bell as a kid.
Dixon is glad to see his son taking an interest, too. He said he would like to see more young people take ownership of local history.
"We have a rich history that's hidden in corners, and a lot of people don't realize it's there," Dixon said. "Being a 200-year-old community, there's a lot of stories people don't know about."
Harlow said the historical society will return to Hallsville Public Schools with the bell next fall.