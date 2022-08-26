 Skip to main content
Hallsville Historical Society rings in the new school year

Morning sun poured into the parking lot of Hallsville Primary School on Friday as 5-year-old Mason Dixon rang a cast-iron bell the size of a watermelon.

The bell's great "G-DOING!" resounded, cutting through the quiet, and Mason, in a purple Hallsville T-shirt, grinned widely.

Charles Harlow, left, and George Donovan

Charles Harlow, left, and George Donovan of the Hallsville Historical Society roll the Hallsville Grade School Bell to greet incoming students on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. The bell was forged in 1886.
Kindergartener Mason Dixon, 5, watches George Donovan

Kindergartner Mason Dixon, 5, watches George Donovan, left, and Charles Harlow set up the Hallsville Grade School Bell on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. Mason's father, James Dixon, is a board member of the Hallsville Historical Society and was interested in the bell when he was in high school.
Charles Harlow, treasurer of the Hallsville Historical Society

Charles Harlow, treasurer of the Hallsville Historical Society, rings the Hallsville Grade School Bell as students arrive for their second day on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. Harlow hopes to make this an annual tradition.
Kindergartener Mason Dixon, 5, rings the Hallsville Grade School Bell

Kindergartner Mason Dixon, 5, rings the Hallsville Grade School Bell on Friday at Hallsville Primary School in Hallsville. Mason's second day of kindergarten began with welcoming his classmates as they arrived at school.
  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

