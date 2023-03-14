Meet the candidates

Seven candidates are running for three open seats in the April 4 election for Columbia School Board. Two incumbents, Helen Wade and David Seamon, declined to run this year, and Chris Horn is the only current member to file for reelection.

Starting today, the one incumbent and six challengers will be profiled in the Missourian in ballot order. School Board candidates must be U.S. citizens, Columbia voters, a resident of Missouri for a minimum of one year, at least 24 years old and without tax delinquency, sex offender status or felony or misdemeanor convictions.

The board is made up of seven elected members who are unpaid and serve three-year terms.