For months, Fairview Elementary students have worked toward their goal of collecting 250 pounds of plastic lids and caps to turn into a rainbow bench.
In time, the bench — with slats of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple — will be moved to a prairie planned for the school grounds.
“I had been looking for a project to help students understand the necessity of recycling for several years,” said Nichole Salas, assistant principal at Derby Ridge Elementary School, who started the project when she was assistant principal at Fairview.
The service project was done in collaboration with Green Tree Plastics, a manufacturer based in Evansville, Indiana, that specializes in melting down plastics and turning them into planters, benches and tables.
“This project in particular is great because the students would eventually see a tangible item being made from the items they collected, and they were able to visualize the amount of plastic we were able to keep out of our local landfills,” Salas said in an email.
Last school year, a flyer outlining the project details was sent home to families and posted on Fairview social media pages to spread the word. The school has been collecting plastic caps and lids since then.
Members of the Columbia community dropped donations off in a plastic garbage bin outside the front office of the school. Soda bottle caps, detergent caps, shampoo and conditioner caps, coffee can lids and ice cream bucket lids were among the plastics collected.
“Once the collection bins got full, we would have students separate the caps by color and check to make sure they were plastic materials that were recyclable,” said Fairview Assistant Principal Tyler Simmons, who oversaw the project’s completion. “The process really gave students ownership and allowed them to be involved.”
After students weighed the caps, “we updated a bulletin board for the entire school to see as we worked to have 250 pounds of caps,” Salas said.
Late last month, Simmons and his brother-in-law loaded up a truck with caps and lids and drove to Evansville to get them turned into the bench — 8 feet long, 33.5 inches high, 28 inches wide and over 250 pounds.
The plastic caps were ground into smaller pieces, according to a production video on Green Tree Plastic’s YouTube channel. The pieces were fed into a rotating extruder screw and heated so the molecules melted together. The resulting gray material was poured into a mold to cool.
A separate batch of bottle caps that had been sorted by color were melted and used to dye the gray material to create the rainbow colors.
The production cost for the rainbow bench was $375 and was funded by the school’s PTA.
Fairview’s prairie project, which is scheduled to begin in January, is being done in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Columbia Audubon Society. The goal in creating the prairie is to teach students about plants, seeds, animal adaptations and habitats, Simmons said.
Simmons said the bench project is the first of many for Fairview. The hope is to turn future caps and lids into picnic tables for an outdoor cafeteria area.
“Eliminating the environmental waste created by everyday plastics,” he said, “is one way that the Fairview community is trying to do better in our world.”