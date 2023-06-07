Karen Hayes was appointed to fill the vacant spot on the Columbia School Board in a special session Wednesday evening.

13 people originally applied for the vacancy before the School Board voted in a special session Monday to narrow the field to Andrea Lisenby, Karen Hayes and Jan Mees. After a group interview Wednesday, the board selected Hayes in a 5-to-1 vote.

