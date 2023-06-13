Hayes sworn in, CPS board approves 2023-24 fiscal budget

The Columbia School Board unanimously approved its operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year Monday night.
The budget includes $269.8 million for expenditures and expects Columbia Public Schools to generate $268 million in revenue. The difference should be paid for with funds accrued from previous years, according to board documents.
The district plans to add about 25 new positions, said Heather McArthur, the district’s chief financial officer, at the June 7 budget hearing. The positions include a new assistant director of pre-K, English language teachers, adaptive art and physical education teachers and Columbia Area Career Center staff.
New member sworn in
Superintendent Brian Yearwood swore in new board member Karen Hayes at the start of the meeting. Hayes was selected by the board on June 7 to fill the seat left vacant by Katherine Sasser.
Hayes was joined by two family members at the podium for photos after she was sworn in.
Hayes taught in the district from 2001 to 2005 and was selected by a 5-1 vote of current board members to fill the seat. She will serve out the remaining 10 months of Sasser’s term. Hayes can run for a full term in the April 2024 election.
Student health center
The board voted unanimously to approve the establishment of a school-based primary care health center in the old Field Elementary School building in north central Columbia. The center will be operated in partnership with Clarity Healthcare, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email.
It will offer both a wide variety of primary care services, like acute visits, preventive visits, sports physicals and free vaccines. There will also be counseling services, behavioral assessments and referrals to various counseling sessions, according to the partnership’s memorandum of understanding.
The district spent much of the last school year working to organize the health care center, which included a visit to a school-based health center in Hannibal to learn more about operations and best practice, Baumstark said in the email.
There will be no budgetary impact to the district. Clarity will cover the cost of supplies, training and travel of staff.
Data update
District staff presented data on student attendance, suspensions and test scores from the 2022-23 school year.
Districtwide attendance was up to 80.3% from 73.5% last school year, district Chief Equity Officer Carla London said. The district is still aiming to get the number up to 90% by the 2026-27 school year, according to the district’s Continuous School Improvement Plan.
Out-of-school suspensions are still on the rise, London said. There were 3,706 out-of-school suspensions in 2022-23, compared to 3,050 in 2021-22. London said that this is not necessarily surprising, as students are still returning to school with increased stress. Because of this, the district has worked to implement more mental health supports, she said.
Yearwood presented data from the district’s fifth and final iReady assessment, which indicated the district was on track to meet or exceed Missouri Assessment Program test scores from the 2021-22 school year. The iReady assessments prepare students for the MAP test and allow teachers to alter strategies.
In the final assessment, 44% of students who took the test scored at a “proficient” or above level in reading, while 37% of students who took the test were “proficient” or above in math. This is compared to 2021-22 MAP scores, where 43% of students were “proficient” or above in reading and 37% were “proficient” or above in math.
“You have to know your data, you have to improve your data and then we have to celebrate our data,” Yearwood said. “We know that based on this initial progress that we’ve seen, we’ve been trending in the right direction.”
School safety update
Outgoing District Safety and Security Director John White reviewed the district’s efforts to improve school security measures over both the past school year and his 12-year tenure with the school district.
He highlighted the districtwide implementation of active shooter drills and video intercom buzzers under his tenure.
White finished by listing ongoing security evaluations happening around the district, including its partnerships with first responders and the addition of items like trauma kits and Narcan to district buildings.
White choked up at the very end of his presentation and called it “a privilege and a pleasure” to serve the district. He invited his successor, current Deputy Director of Safety and Security Ken Gregory to share the podium with him and wished Gregory and the district good luck moving forward.
Board committees
The board voted to suspend the requirement that three board members are appointed to each board committee until at least December. The board committees are long range planning, finance and policy.
Board President Suzette Waters said this requirement was suspended because of the board vacancy, new board members and time constraints.
Waters also said there will be three board members on the policy committee, and one or two members on the long range facilities planning and finance committees. Board member Blake Willoughby said he was concerned that the suspension of this rule would set a precedent for board members doing less work.
Waters said that will not be a problem.
“I feel like we are all doing more,” she said, “we’re doing two pilot programs through (the Missouri School Boards’ Association), we are back in schools now after a very long hiatus ... So I don’t know that I would agree that by doing this we’re going to be doing less.”
When Willoughby asked why there would be three members on the policy committee, Waters said there are many new policies to discuss based on recent curriculum and special education audits.
The board took a roll call vote on this item. The suspension of the rule passed by a 5-1 vote. Willoughby voted no.