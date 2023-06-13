 Skip to main content
Hayes sworn in, CPS board approves 2023-24 fiscal budget

Superintendent Brian Yearwood swears in new board member

Superintendent Brian Yearwood swears in new board member Karen Hayes to the Columbia School Board on Monday at the Aslin Administration Building. Hayes was selected as a board member last week.

The Columbia School Board unanimously approved its operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year Monday night.

The budget includes $269.8 million for expenditures and expects Columbia Public Schools to generate $268 million in revenue. The difference should be paid for with funds accrued from previous years, according to board documents.

Marketta Hayes, Karen Hayes, and Kelly Hayes

Marketta Hayes, Karen Hayes, and Kelly Hayes smile after Karen Hayes’ swearing in on the Columbia School Board on Monday at the Aslin Administration Building. “I’m so glad she got nominated,” Kelly Hayes said about her sister. “She kept it a secret, and when she told us we were jumping for joy. We’re very proud.”

