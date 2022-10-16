The 10th annual Pumpkin Fun Run started out with a bang Sunday afternoon at Philips Park.
As the gun sounded, dozens of kindergarten through fifth grade students, accompanied by teachers and their families, sped past the starting point, kicking off their 1.4-mile loop around Philips Lake.
Three races were held at different intervals throughout the day. Some children were dressed in costumes, which was encouraged by the Show-Me State Games.
The race was open to all Boone County schools, and 22 in total participated. The event was hosted by the Show-Me State Games and sponsored by MU Health Care. The three schools that had the largest attendance at the event were awarded $500 for their physical education departments. The numbers were still being tallied late Sunday.
“Our mission is to promote health, fitness, family and fun,” said Dave Fox, executive director of the Show-Me State Games. "We earmarked K-5 to have a lot of kids show up for the race … but also to engage mom and dad, or grandma and grandpa, to get out on a beautiful day.”
“I started off walking, then I took off real fast!” 6-year-old Jade Warnke said with a grin, happy with his decision to pace himself for the 1 p.m. race.
Jade ran with his two older brothers, Tristen and J.J., and his parents, Lauren and Johnny Warnke. Tristen, 11, and Jade attend Two Mile Prairie Elementary School, and their older brother J.J., 14, goes to Battle High School.
Lauren Warnke said it was the family's first Pumpkin Fun Run. "We liked all the events and grabbed tons of stuff in our swag bags," she said.
Several vendors were lined up, providing activities for kids such as face-painting and cornhole, along with handing out free T-shirts and goodie bags after the race.
Third-grade teacher Shaun Smith from Shepard Boulevard Elementary School finished the run with his two sons, Noah and Aaron.
“It’s a family tradition," Smith said. "We’ve been doing it since they were in kindergarten, so this is our fifth year.”
Volunteers from Mizzou Athletics were also there to cheer the runners on from the starting point to the finish line.
“It’s a way for us to give back in a fun way with the kids and expose them to potentially a healthy lifestyle,” Fox said.