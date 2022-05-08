With summer break near, the Columbia School Board agenda looks to the future. The board will consider a new superintendent contract, and board members and administrators will receive committee assignments for the 2022-2023 school year.
Superintendent contract
The board will vote on a new contract for Superintendent Brian Yearwood. It would run through June 30, 2025, and increase Yearwood’s annual salary to $239,200 from $230,000.
This will be Yearwood’s second year with the district.
Finance update
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur will present a finance update covering revenues and expenses for the upcoming school year.
During a Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, McArthur said state funding based on weighted average daily attendance will not be affected. The district had worried about this because of the slow rebound in attendance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on the meeting agenda is consideration of this school year’s budget amendments. The total impact on the operating budget for the 2021-2022 school year is a decrease in revenues over expenditures of $1.8 million, according to board documents outlining the amendments.
Seclusion, restraint policy
A new seclusion and restraint policy, approved by the Policy Committee last month, will be part of a long consent agenda awaiting full board approval.
The policy changes the timeline for parent notification, adds a reporting process and excludes the use of locking hardware. The change comes after House Bill 432 was signed into law last July.
GSA closet grant
Also as part of the consent agenda, the board is likely to approve the submission of a grant application for a Rock Bridge High School clothing closet by the Gay Straight Alliance. The application requests $10,000 from the It Gets Better Project to fund a clothing closet to allow all students to express themselves at school.
This is the second time the application is going before the board for approval so that the submission process can continue. The initial application was removed from last month’s consent agenda to give the students time to collaborate with the district to strengthen their application.
The revised application renames the closet from a “gender-affirming closet” to “Coming Out of the Closet In Style Clothing Closet.”
Several sections of the revised application focus more on the Rock Bridge school community and the student body versus national trends and attitudes in the earlier version. The revision is more specific about anticipated logistical challenges.
2023-2024 school calendar
The board will also vote on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. If adopted, the first day of classes will be Aug. 22, 2023, and the last day of classes will be May 23, 2024.
Career-focused programs
With approval of the consent agenda, the board will enter two agreements that will create career-focused experiences for students.
One, with Safal Partners, would develop a Registered Apprenticeship program at the Columbia Area Career Center. The program would allow students to become apprentices in cyber, IT and tech occupations.
Another agreement would give one student with educational disabilities a job shadow experience at Horton Animal Hospital.
Also on the consent agenda is an agreement between the district and Central Methodist University for the COMOEd Support Staff Program. Under the agreement, up to 10 program participants will be admitted to CMU’s elementary education program each year. This agreement is designed for district paraprofessionals to attend Central Methodist at little to no cost to further their education.
Native plants grant
Also on the consent agenda is a grant application to the Missouri Native Plant Society for Mill Creek Elementary School outdoor classroom tools. The application requests $600 to fund about 20 Missouri native plants, a variety of gardening tools and plant and tree field guides for students to use in Mill Creek’s current pollinator garden and prairie.
Special recognitions
The board will recognize:
- Rock Bridge High School student Ahmad Ennin for receiving the Missouri State High School Activities Association Speech and Debate State Championship.
- Rock Bridge students Shreya Dasari and Mika Angelovici for receiving the Future Business Leaders of America State Championship.
Rock Bridge students Jack Malone, Gentry Duncan, Hayden Duncan, Tivon Straub, Hunter Snow and Ethan Vanderwert; Hickman High School students Sam Tummons, Abigail Eddy, Lauren Neimeyer and Madilynn Wehmeyer; and Battle High School students Ethan Cooper and Charlie Hazelrigg for winning the Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Championships.
- Rock Bridge students Ray Adelstein, Hannah Kuhnert, Anish Ganga, Kevin Mao and Evrim Agca for receiving the Health Occupation Students of America State Championships.
- Students Lucy Sadewhite, Morgan Bussard, Madison McAnelly, Christina Cox and Emma Petersen for receiving the Missouri Educator Rising State Championships.
Rock Bridge students Eli Hanson, Jonathan Imboden, Christopher King, Theodora “Dora” Grafakos; and Hickman students Owen Kington and Judah Robbins Bernal for receiving the SkillsUSA Missouri State Championships.
Board committee assignments
Board members and administrators will receive their committee assignments for the next school year. The district’s three standing committees are Finance, Long-Range Facilities Planning and Policy.
The Finance Committee will be led by Chris Horn and include Jeanne Snodgrass and Suzette Waters.
The Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee will be led by Katherine Sasser and include Waters and Blake Willoughby.
The Policy Committee will be led by Willoughby and include Sasser and Snodgrass.
How to watch the meeting
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.