Students at Fairview Elementary School cheered as Grace the Jersey cow came into view.
The kindergarten and first grade students participated in a presentation by the Mobile Dairy Classroom, which visited both Fairview and Russell Boulevard elementary schools Friday. They were two of the 10 schools across Missouri and Illinois selected as stops on the tour to teach kids about dairy farming and where milk comes from.
The program is made possible through a partnership between the St. Louis District Dairy Council and Southwest Dairy Museum Inc.
The mobile classroom was a trailer hauling Grace, a milking machine and other materials for the presentation. Ralph Keel, Mobile Dairy Classroom director, led the morning presentation in the Fairview parking lot.
About 70 students — four kindergarten classes and one first grade class — huddled on the ground in front of the trailer. They offered loud, excited responses when Keel asked them questions or provided facts about milk and dairy processes.
"What?!" the kids collectively exclaimed after Keel said he has to milk Grace for 305 straight days. Dairy cows have to be milked routinely so they can continue to be healthy and produce milk, he said later, and must have a calf every year to keep producing milk.
Keel began the presentation by talking about the 13 nutrients in milk. He explained each stage of how milk gets from the cow to milk cartons and grocery stores.
Keel milked the cow as part of a demonstration for the students. He said his favorite part of these presentations is "seeing their faces, especially when the milk hits that jar."
After the formal presentation and milking demonstration, Keel said he would take questions from the students. Hands immediately popped into the air.
"We want everyone to know what milk will do for them if they have it in their everyday life," Keel said.
Kaley Keith, a Fairview kindergarten teacher who attended the presentation with her students, said the experience was important because it teaches the kids that their food "doesn't just appear on the shelves" and that "there's a whole process."
Fairview kindergarten teacher Deanna Bickel said the students have been participating in the St. Louis District Dairy Council's Adopt-a-Calf program.
Margie Graham, the St. Louis District Dairy Council executive director, said that through this program, the classes were able to "adopt" calves from local farmers in Missouri or Illinois and receive monthly growth charts.
She said the schools' participation in the program automatically qualified the schools to be eligible for the Mobile Dairy Classroom presentation. Fairview and Russell Boulevard still had to apply for the visit.
"We read a lot of books about cows and farms because a lot of Columbia kids don't live on farms or near farms," Bickel said. "They don't have those same experiences."
Graham said about 2% of Americans have a direct connection to the agriculture industry, so "we want to bridge that gap."
She also said that for the students, there's value in seeing things such as the milking process in real life.
"It leaves a lasting impression," Graham said. "They'll remember it forever."