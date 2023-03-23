Chuck Basye Portrait

“I want to be a voice for the people that feel like they have no voice right now,” Columbia School Board candidate Chuck Basye says. Bayse says he is a person guided by “hard work, faith and certainly family.”

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Chuck Basye turned his life around by joining the United States Marines.

If you ask him, he will tell you that his days at St. Charles High School in the 1970s were defined by skipping school and staying up late. Just one art credit short of graduation, Basye dropped out. He started Marine boot camp 10 days later, a decision he said his parents supported “with no hesitation.”

