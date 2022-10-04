He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K

Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe sees his students, colleagues, friends and family shouting “Surprise!” as he walks into the automotive shop Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Monroe was surprised with the $100,000 national teaching prize for one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
From left, Director of Career, Technical and Adult Education Dr. Brandon Russell, automotive technology students and Jared Monroe’s family cheer as Monroe walks in Tuesday, at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. $70,000 of the prize will be used toward the Columbia Area Career Center high school skilled trades program while Monroe will receive the other $30,000 of the prize.
Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe reacts to the unveiling of the check showing that he won the $100,000 national teaching prize as one of the five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence on Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Monroe’s wife Amber Monroe said he was checking the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools website the night before but had expected the winners to be announced at the end of October.
Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe lifts his prize check as his students cheer behind him for a photo Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Ford Motor Company area manager Marcus Hicks has worked with Monroe for five years and said it couldn’t have happened to a better person.
Eric Monroe takes a photo of his son Jared Monroe posing with his wining $100,000 check for 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence on Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Jared Monroe took a small gas engine class at the Columbia Area Career Center when he was in high school and continued his education at the Nashville Automotive Diesel College.
Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe holds his son Kai Monroe, 4, on Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Jared Monroe’s mother Janice Monroe said she’s very proud of him and after a long struggle and putting him through college it paid off.
When Jared Monroe returned to his classroom after a meeting, he was met with thunderous applause and a $100,000 check. He had to stop and take it all in.
Monroe, an automotive instructor at Columbia Area Career Center, is one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Representatives from the foundation joined Monroe’s colleagues, friends, family and students in surprising him with the award Tuesday morning in the automotive shop where he teaches.
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.25 million in prizes to 20 skilled trades teachers nationwide, according to the foundation's news release. The career center's skilled trades program will receive $70,000 while Monroe will receive $30,000.
For the surprise to work, Monroe needed to be away from the shop. Brandon Russell, director of the career center, said Monroe was scheduled to meet with DLR group down the hall about facility upgrades as an "opportunity to get him out of the classroom."
Monroe said he was shocked and it meant a lot to be recognized this way. He said he had "no idea yet" how to spend the money — but planning started immediately.
Monroe attended the career center in high school and returned to teach there after working for nine years in the automotive industry.
His parents, Eric and Janice Monroe, as well as his wife, Amber Monroe, and 4-year-old son Kai were there for the surprise.
Amber said she was sitting on the couch at home with Jared on Monday night when she noticed he was checking the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools website and Facebook. Jared, who had applied for the award, was looking for any announcements about winners. His wife already knew he'd won, so she had to keep quiet to not ruin the surprise.
"It was very hard but very exciting," she said. "He's very deserving of this."
Monroe's parents said they are proud of their son's achievement.
"It means that we did a good job with him, and he's always been a good kid," Janice Monroe said.
Eric Monroe said his son is always tinkering and even built his first computer when he was 11.
Marcus Hicks, an area manager at Ford who works as a facilitator between the career center and the motor company, worked to hold back tears during the presentation.
“Everything you see in this shop, from the computers to the toolboxes, he’s done this for you guys,” Hicks told Monroe’s students.
Hicks also serves on Monroe's Automotive Education Connection board, which allows them to work closely in an effort to inspire and support the next generation of local automotive technicians.
“I think one of the best things I heard was last year when talking to some students, and one of the students said, 'He’s like a dad to me,'" Hicks said, choking up. “That’s huge.”
Tae Kang, the program manager at Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, noted Monroe's passion, innovation and ability to make automotive technology "come alive" for his students.
"He's also good at holding students to high standards," Kang said, "and making material relevant to their lives."