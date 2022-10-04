 Skip to main content
He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K

Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe lifts his prize check as his students cheer behind him for a photo Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Ford Motor Company area manager Marcus Hicks has worked with Monroe for five years and said it couldn’t have happened to a better person.

When Jared Monroe returned to his classroom after a meeting, he was met with thunderous applause and a $100,000 check. He had to stop and take it all in.

Monroe, an automotive instructor at Columbia Area Career Center, is one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Representatives from the foundation joined Monroe’s colleagues, friends, family and students in surprising him with the award Tuesday morning in the automotive shop where he teaches.

From left, Director of Career, Technical and Adult Education Dr. Brandon Russell, automotive technology students and Jared Monroe’s family cheer as Monroe walks in Tuesday, at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. $70,000 of the prize will be used toward the Columbia Area Career Center high school skilled trades program while Monroe will receive the other $30,000 of the prize.
Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe sees his students, colleagues, friends and family shouting “Surprise!” as he walks into the automotive shop Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Monroe was surprised with the $100,000 national teaching prize for one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe reacts to the unveiling of the check showing that he won the $100,000 national teaching prize as one of the five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence on Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Monroe’s wife Amber Monroe said he was checking the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools website the night before but had expected the winners to be announced at the end of October.
Eric Monroe takes a photo of his son Jared Monroe posing with his wining $100,000 check for 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence on Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Jared Monroe took a small gas engine class at the Columbia Area Career Center when he was in high school and continued his education at the Nashville Automotive Diesel College.
Automotive Technology teacher Jared Monroe holds his son Kai Monroe, 4, on Tuesday at Columbia Area Career Center in Columbia. Jared Monroe’s mother Janice Monroe said she’s very proud of him and after a long struggle and putting him through college it paid off.
