The Hickman cheer team is offering parents a chance to have one less thing to worry about on Black Friday this year — through babysitting.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 29, the cheer team plans to host children ages 2-11 for a day of crafts, games, movies, food and dancing in Hickman High School’s commons. The team is charging $45 per child or $80 for two children.

This is the first time the team has done a fundraiser like this.

The money raised will be used to purchase new uniforms for the team. Currently, each member of the cheer team has only one uniform.

Crafts will include Christmas ornament decorating, yarn and stick crafts, coloring, origami and sticker decorating. The event will also provide lunch and a snack bar for the kids.

Hy-Vee, Walmart and Michaels are among the sponsors for the event.

The team is also offering gift-wrapping services in exchange for a donation to the team.

Organizers are asking for parents to RSVP at HickmanCheer@gmail.com.

