Principal Tony Gragnani announced he is leaving Hickman High School after his fifth year as principal and 12th year at the school.
"I will forever be grateful to the Hickman community for the love and support they have shown me and my family," Gragnani said in an email to families and others Thursday.
He said he and his wife have decided to raise their two daughters in St. Louis near family.
At Hickman, Gragnani was assistant principal for three years and taught U.S. history and pop culture for four years. He also taught eighth-grade social studies at Oakland Middle School.
Gragnani's email said the district will hold listening sessions to find out what the community wants in the next Hickman principal.
Meanwhile, Dominique Falls has been named the next principal of Lange Middle School, according to a news release Friday from Columbia Public Schools. Falls' appointment will go before the Columbia School Board for approval at the board meeting Monday.
Falls, assistant principal at Jefferson City High School, taught and coached at Lange for eight years. He will succeed Bernard Solomon, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Falls earned a bachelor’s degree in human and environmental studies from MU and master’s and educational specialist degrees from William Woods University, according to the news release. He will complete his doctorate in educational leadership at William Woods this spring.