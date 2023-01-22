Stephanie Clark looks through a rack of shirts at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Profits from the event were donated to provide relief to those affected by hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.
Hickman English teacher Leia Brooks sorts clothing from tubs to put onto racks at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Brooks, along with Hickman seniors, helped plan and run the event.
Hickman High School sophomore Spike Vetter left, and friend Danielle Tanabe look through what they’ve bought at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Hickman students and families had been encouraged to donate clothes they no longer needed.
Hickman High School senior Ady Ray, left, checks out Vickie Zimmermann at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Zimmermann said she was excited to find some good deals and planned on gifting clothes to family and friends.
Vickie Zimmermann ventured into Hickman High School's "Kewpie Thrift Store" for the first time on Saturday morning. It was her granddaughter's second birthday, and she was looking for a good bargain.
"She really enjoys the things her grandmother gets her, so I must be doing something right," Zimmermann said. She picked up a black-and-cheetah-print tutu and examined other trinkets in the store's kids' section.
Zimmermann, who has a hobby of shopping for friends and family, finds joy in scoring useful items for her loved ones. It allows her to be generous, even on a fixed income.
A Hickman High School volunteering club, called Trireme, has held the thrift store fundraiser about once a month for the past five years, said Leia Brooks, an English teacher at Hickman who has sponsored the club for 10 years. This school year, the club decided to raise funds for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico through an organization called Global Giving. So far, it has raised roughly $600, Brooks said.
The club also aims to serve the Hickman community by providing a source of inexpensive clothing, Brooks said. All items in the store cost 25 cents each. Some of the proceeds will also go toward purchasing other necessities for students who are in financial need.
Zimmermann, who has lived in Columbia for three years, tries to live frugally. It's something she takes pride in but also does out of necessity. In 2018, her house burned down. Through years of financial hardship, she said, she has depended on shopping at thrift stores and observed that Columbia was very prosocial.
"This town is a very generous town," she said.
Over time, Brooks said, the store has developed a following. It has regular customers who return each month to peruse the store's eclectic selection of clothing donated by Hickman families and staff.
Early on Saturday morning, the entrance to Hickman buzzed with activity. Coaches and student-athletes wandered over from a wrestling meet in the school gym to take a look at the store's clothes. A few students flocked around their coach, handing him a long coat to try on. Clara Dykhouse, an eighth grader at Smithton Middle School, complimented a T-shirt her friend held up for her to admire.
"No, that's good," Dykhouse said to her friend.
Andie Rapp, a senior at Hickman and a member of the Trireme club, said it's important for people in the community to have access to affordable clothing.
"Not knowing what people are going through, they can still come get clothes," Rapp said. "I think about that a lot."