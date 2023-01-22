Racks of clothing are displayed at the Kewpie Thrift Shop

Racks of clothing are displayed at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Clothes were organized by style and size in order to help shoppers pick out what they wanted.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian
Jen Stem sorts through a rack of clothes at the Kewpie Thrift Shop

Jen Stem sorts through a rack of clothes at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Donated clothes were sold at 25 cents a piece.

Vickie Zimmermann ventured into Hickman High School's "Kewpie Thrift Store" for the first time on Saturday morning. It was her granddaughter's second birthday, and she was looking for a good bargain. 

"She really enjoys the things her grandmother gets her, so I must be doing something right," Zimmermann said. She picked up a black-and-cheetah-print tutu and examined other trinkets in the store's kids' section.

Hickman English teacher Leia Brooks sorts clothing from tubs to put onto racks

Hickman English teacher Leia Brooks sorts clothing from tubs to put onto racks at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Brooks, along with Hickman seniors, helped plan and run the event.
Stephanie Clark looks through a rack of shirts at the Kewpie Thrift Shop

Stephanie Clark looks through a rack of shirts at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Profits from the event were donated to provide relief to those affected by hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.
Hickman High School sophomore Spike Vetter, left, and friend Danielle Tanabe

Hickman High School sophomore Spike Vetter left, and friend Danielle Tanabe look through what they’ve bought at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Hickman students and families had been encouraged to donate clothes they no longer needed.
Hickman High School senior Ady Ray, left, checks out Vickie Zimmermann

Hickman High School senior Ady Ray, left, checks out Vickie Zimmermann at the Kewpie Thrift Shop on Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Zimmermann said she was excited to find some good deals and planned on gifting clothes to family and friends.
