Hickman High School's ethics team placed 22nd at the National High School Ethics Bowl last weekend.
The competition took place at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and 24 teams competed out of the 366 total high school ethics teams in the nation.
An ethics bowl is a constructive discussion between two parties in which teams discuss real-life ethical issues. Teams analyze cases and respond to questions presented by the other team and the judges so that teams can strengthen their arguments.
Hickman's team ranks in the top 10% in the country, head coach Caysea Dachroede said Monday.
The team faced Little Rock Central High School in the first round, BASIS Flagstaff in round 2, Chapel Hill High School — which ultimately took third place — in round 3 and Doral Academy Preparatory School in round 4.
Hickman tied against BASIS Flagstaff in the second round; the team lost in the first, third and fourth rounds.