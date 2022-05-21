Sarah Drewing, mother of Hickman High School graduate Jackson Forck, said she had a “lump in her throat” leading up to her son’s graduation.
Although excited to watch the first of her four children cross the stage and receive a diploma, Drewing said she’s sad knowing her son will be nearly four hours away from home this fall.
Forck will attend Fort Scott Community College in Kansas to pursue an education and play baseball at the collegiate level.
Hickman graduated 438 seniors Saturday evening, closing out Columbia Public Schools’ commencement weekend. Principal Tony Gragnani said Hickman’s 126th graduating class accomplished many noteworthy achievements.
Among the accolades, 10 valedictorians were recognized at the ceremony, with each receiving an award.
Distinguished as “a champion of students” by Hickman faculty for his dedication to the school, Gragnani’s address was interrupted when he was awarded an honorary diploma to commemorate his final Hickman graduation.
Gragnani will move to St. Louis and work at Webster Groves High School in the fall.
“Once a Kewpie,” Gragnani said, “always a Kewpie.”
For Amiyah Martin, graduation marked the first time she met her cousin, senior Takyan Allen.
“I was definitely excited to meet him,” Martin said.
Graduation, she said, was an opportunity for her to celebrate a milestone event and to get to know her family member. Martin said Allen was funny, and she learned he loved Japanese food.
The event had no COVID-19 restrictions or other social distancing measures in place, allowing friends and families, like Allen’s, to come together and celebrate this year’s graduates.
Hundreds of purple caps and gowns proceeded down the center aisle of Mizzou Arena on Saturday evening. As they moved their tassels from the left to the right, the seniors became alumni.
“When you step off this stage,” commencement speaker Ellianna Leigh said, “may it be a step of intention.”