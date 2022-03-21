Mary Grupe is poised to be Hickman High School's next principal, according to a Monday announcement from Columbia Public Schools.
The hiring of Grupe, who currently works in the district as an assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School, will be subject to approval by the Columbia School Board. The board's next meeting is April 11.
If approved, she will succeed current principal Tony Gragnani at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Gragnani previously announced he was leaving the post to raise his children near family in St. Louis.
Grupe is a 2001 Hickman graduate and has worked at several levels, including as a teacher, case manager and instructional aide while spending most of her career in Columbia, according to the announcement.
"We look forward to Ms. Grupe’s leadership at Hickman and her commitment to the school’s goals and traditions of integrity, diversity and excellence," said Superintendent Brian Yearwood in a statement. "She will be a great part of their school community and will do an outstanding job."