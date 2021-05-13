Justin Davis Eddy of Rocheport was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education by the Department of Education on Thursday.
“I was really excited,” Eddy said. “It’s a big honor.”
Eddy is one of 161 students to become a part of the 57th class of Presidential Scholars, chosen out of more than 6,000 eligible candidates, according to a news release.
The other four students selected from Missouri were Rohith Ryali from Ballwin, Janvi Huria from Chesterfield, Sri Jaladi from Creve Coeur and Sydney Stundebeck from Salisbury.
Presidential Scholars are chosen based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence and school performance. Community involvement and a “commitment to high ideals” are also considered, according to the news release.
“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release.
Eddy is a graduating senior at Hickman High School. He also served as the 2020-21 president for the Missouri chapter of FFA.
Future Farms of America helps bring classes and workshops to young aspiring agriculture industry leaders and workers across communities nationwide.
He is also the American Quarter Horse Youth Association president for 2020-21. Based out of Amarillo, Texas, he’s gone to Washington, D.C., for the association a few times.
“I’ve had the chance to meet with senators, representatives and secretaries of agriculture,” Eddy said.
Eddy is attending MU in the fall and hopes to pursue a career in agriculture politics. He gave a speech to the Missouri House of Representatives in February about FFA and the agricultural industry.