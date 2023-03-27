 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hickman High School to compete at the national ethics bowl, again

Hickman High School to compete at the national ethics bowl, again

When they’re not discussing whether the bagels have chocolate chips or raisins in them — a priority first thing in the morning — the Hickman High School ethics team takes on real-world problems. On a recent Tuesday morning, the focus was migrant issues within the European Union.

They divided into two groups. Team A had six minutes to state its case, then Team B had three minutes to confer and another six minutes to reply to Team A. Back and forth it went. They weren't competing with each other; rather, they were helping each other make the best case they could for their point of view.

Hickman freshman Bailey Moore smiles

Freshman Bailey Moore smiles on March 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. She's part of Hickman's ethics team, bound for a national competition being held Friday.
Hickman sophomore Clementine Buehler discusses the day’s topic

Sophomore Clementine Buehler discusses the day’s topic on March 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Hickman ethics team is set to attend the National High School Ethics Bowl on Friday.
A series of ethics bowl trophies line the wall

Ethics bowl trophies line the wall on March 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Hickman’s team went to the national tournament in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and, now, 2023.
Head coach Caysea Dachroeden laughs

Head coach Caysea Dachroeden laughs on March 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. This is Dachroeden’s first year as head coach of the ethics team.
Hickman freshman Bailey Moore swings her legs

Freshman Bailey Moore swings her legs while discussing an ethical issue involving parenthood March 17 at Hickman High School in Columbia. Hickman’s team is headed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to compete in a national tournament.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022, Studying reporting & writing journalism, Reach me at ppalazzolo@umsystem.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you