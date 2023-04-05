Students at Hickman High School poured out from the building’s east entrance Wednesday at noon while the outdoor warning siren test howled behind them. The students, participating in a nationwide walkout, called for gun violence prevention in schools.
Wednesday was National Walkout Day, according to Students Demand Action, a national youth activist group.
“We are walking out of our schools again to make sure lawmakers know that we need gun safety at all levels,” the website states. “We know this work takes all of us, and that’s why we are continuing to make sure that when we walk into school, we are guaranteed to walk out.”
Hickman junior Elle Davis-Greene organized the Hickman walkout with the school’s activist group, Students for Change.
Battle and Rock Bridge High School students also participated at their respective schools, according to KOMU 8. Opal Weber, a Hickman senior and co-vice president of Students for Change, said she heard of walkouts at the two schools.
Helen Hinnant-Root, wearing an orange shirt with ‘we can end gun violence’ in white lettering, stood before a large group of fellow students and bellowed into a microphone, “what do we want?” Students answered: “Safety.”
Weber said the group isn’t primarily interested in making changes to gun laws, but rather creating safety procedures that Columbia Public Schools as a whole can adopt. For example, Weber said, the group has researched security cameras that can use artificial intelligence to detect weapons, as well as advanced trauma kits in classrooms.
As Hinnant-Root, a junior, listed off names of victims from the Nashville shooting, and the names of schools that have been in the news recently, she asked if Hickman would be next. Her voice shook and cracked while her peers yelled and jumped in response.
Izzy Kruz, Students for Change member and a sophomore at Hickman, said she felt particularly ready to make a difference after what happened in Nashville.
“I’m tired of not knowing if I’m gonna make it out of school,” Kruz said as she balanced her cardboard sign. It had every name of 169 victims of school shootings since 1999 written in Sharpie. The names gradually became smaller down the sign as Kruz realized how many she had to fit.
President and Founder of Students for Change Karli Jones, a sophomore, said she founded the Hickman group after rumors of a gunman being present during the 2021 Homecoming dance circulated. The group is sponsored by school head of safety and security Michael Hayes, who held open one door as students stepped outside.
Jones said she was proud of her peers for wanting to see change, and that she feels united with the rest of Hickman’s student body after the walkout. She said she also feels exhausted after hearing about other school shootings in the news.
“I mean I’m 16, I can barely drive,” Jones said. “This should not be my biggest worry.”
Several students wore orange clothes, including Jones. Orange was adopted as the color for the gun violence prevention movement after Hadiya Pendleton died in 2013 in Chicago. Pendleton’s friends chose to honor her by wearing orange, “the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others,” according to the Wear Orange website.
Weber said most of her teachers were supportive of students walking out. She also said Hickman administration didn’t mark students who walked out absent, and that one of her teachers told her, “if you all walk out, I’ll follow.”