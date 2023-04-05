Students at Hickman High School poured out from the building’s east entrance Wednesday at noon while the outdoor warning siren test howled behind them. The students, participating in a nationwide walkout, called for gun violence prevention in schools.

Wednesday was National Walkout Day, according to Students Demand Action, a national youth activist group.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

