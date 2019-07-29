A 2019 Hickman High School graduate received a prestigious scholarship to attend technical school, according to a news release from the Columbia Area Career Center.
Laura Heaston, a welding student at the career center, is one of about 200 across the country to receive a Mike Rowe Works Foundation scholarship. She plans to study welding technology at State Technical College of Missouri, according to the release.
Rowe is a television personality and narrator perhaps best known for his work on the Discovery Channel program "Dirty Jobs."
Heaston's welding instuctor, Thomas Kovacs, spoke highly of her and Rowe.
"The Mike Rowe Works Foundation is a prestigious national organization," Kovacs said. "Mr. Rowe has become the public face for the need to train young adults in the trades. He is also a vocal supporter of SkillsUSA, a student organization in which Laura participated."
Heaston has "a fine academic record and could have taken a successful college path, (but) instead she accepted the challenge of learning a skill as a nontraditional student. We could not be prouder of her," Kovacs said in the release.
Kovacs said in an interview that public schools often focus on sending students to universities but that there is value in technical and trade education, particulary in terms of economics. Welding, he said, requires as much skill as many academic disciplines.
Rowe's foundation said the scholarship program is about "the people who share values and understand the importance of work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification and a positive attitude."
