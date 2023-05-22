Hickman High School junior Saathvik Kannan received a prize of $50,000 for his research working to model mutations in the mpox virus.

Kannan, 17, won one of two Regeneron Young Scientist Awards in the 2023 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, according to a news release. The competition, held last week in Dallas, is the largest precollege science and engineering fair in the world and received applicants from 49 states and 64 countries.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Health and Higher Education Reporter, Spring 2023.

    Studying magazine journalism.

    Reach me at grace.e.kenyon@missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you