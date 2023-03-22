Augustus Lookingbill, Maxwell Strode and Gabe Palmer present their projects

Augustus Lookingbill, Maxwell Strode and Gabe Palmer present their projects to NASA judges on Feb. 27 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The project, titled “D-Zero,” was a 3D-printed microgravity dice set.

 Jack Klassen/Missourian

One CASA team from Hickman High School was chosen by NASA as a finalist in HUNCH, or the “High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware” program.

The team, “D-Zero,” is invited to Houston, Texas, to present its design at the Johnson Space Center on April 19 for NASA engineers and astronauts. Only seven other high school teams in the United States have been chosen for this program.

