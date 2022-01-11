For the second day in a row, dozens of Hickman High School students protested in support of bringing back a mask mandate in Columbia Public Schools.
And they’re not planning on stopping.
Students returned from winter break Jan. 4. The Columbia School Board voted to drop the mask mandate starting on that day.
Sophomore Alex Fajen feels as though the walkout is a last resort. They said the Hickman Student Council emailed the school board surveys showing that most students who answered are in favor of a mask mandate.
“They were not listened to, and they were not even responded to,” Fajen said.
They added that the plan is to add five minutes to each day students walk out, until the mandate is brought back. Posters regarding the protest were posted around school and read, “It’s clear that in order to keep schools open, staff and students must be required to wear masks.”
Sophomore Charlotte Struckhoff cited the current number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia as a reason for concern.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 557 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
In Columbia Public Schools, there are 311 students and 59 staff members out because of COVID-19 — either testing positive or quarantining.
“I just don’t think it’s safe, and I don’t think that the people who are advocating for (no masks) know what’s actually happening,” Struckhoff said.
Students are not the only ones who have voiced their opinion. More than 2,000 district residents signed a petition asking for reconsideration of the mandate, the Missourian previously reported.
“There are people that are immunocompromised and have other health problems,” said sophomore Alice Carter. “And they’re not thinking about how everybody else is being affected by them not wearing masks.”
She stressed that the students aren’t trying cause a disruption.
“It’s to get people to see that this is affecting our learning,” Carter said, “and it’ll affect our learning even more if we have to go to online school because so many people are quarantined right now. And it’ll only get worse if something isn’t done.”