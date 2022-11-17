Hickman's 'Legally Blonde' emphasizes empowerment of women

Junior Aubrey Thompson, center-right, plays with her hair as crew members rush around and fellow castmates run their lines backstage Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Thompson plays Elle Wood’s best friend.
Xen Byndom, 12, younger sibling of cast member Klaye Bymdom, holds Percy the dog backstage Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The pair volunteered their pet after hearing that the musical production would need a dog to play Bruiser, the main character’s furry companion.
Orchestra members’ sheet music glows under small lights after the stage lights turn off Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. “Legally Blonde” was written as a novel in 2001, adapted into a film that same year and then made into a Broadway musical in 2007.
The Hickman High School cheer team tumbles across the stage during a rehearsal of muscial number “What You Want” on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The cheer team, along with members of the Hickman marching band, were invited by the theater department to make special appearances in the one routine.
Senior Karma Vaughn acts as a distraught Elle Woods on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. In the musical, Woods, the main character in “Legally Blonde," gets tricked into dressing in a bunny costume at a normally-dressed party.
The cast of “Legally Blonde” surrounds senior Karma Vaughn, playing Elle Woods, on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Throughout the musical, Woods receives support from her peers at the University of California Los Angeles who help her stay true to herself.
Junior Gus Lookingbill, left, playing Elle Woods’s father, hugs senior Karma Vaughn, playing Elle Woods, on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Lookingbill’s character is initially unsupportive of his daughter’s wish to attend Harvard Law School.
We know the story: Elle Woods, a shiny-blond sorority girl from California, enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Instead, she develops a passion for the law while successfully defending a sister Delta Nu alumna in a murder trial.
This weekend, Hickman High School’s theater program is presenting the musical version of “Legally Blonde.” It is one of three musicals at Columbia high schools this weekend; “Grease” is at Battle High School and “Little House on the Prairie” is at Rock Bridge High School.
As it does in the 2001 movie with Reese Witherspoon, “Legally Blonde” emphasizes the empowerment of women.
Karma Vaughn plays Elle in the Hickman production and described her character as inspiring, bubbly and lighthearted. Vaughn, a senior, said the 2007 musical shares the same joyful energy as her character while still overall representing the importance of female empowerment.
“Everybody’s judging her immediately based on the way that she looks or the way that she carries herself, so the musical is about how she’s overcoming that and bettering herself,” Vaughn said. “It’s very much a feminist movement.”
Mickael Kasten, a sophomore who plays Kyle and Grandmaster Chad, agreed. He added that “Legally Blonde” is the first musical that Hickman has put on with a predominately female cast in several years.
“Every other play that we’ve done is either not specifically led by any gender or it’s led by a male, but right now it’s female-led,” Kasten said. “This is female empowering. All the men are secondary characters, and I love that because we needed something like that to be represented.”
Sarah Gerling, who teaches theater at Hickman and is the show’s lead director, said the last time they’ve had this many female leads in a production was when they put on “Hairspray” about four years ago. This musical will be even more female-driven and has an emphasis on their character growth, she said.
“We see the female-identifying characters in the show go through the biggest growth,” Gerling said. “They change in really powerful ways, and we see that especially through the character Elle.”
Aaron Wucher, a junior, plays law student Aaron Schultz. Wucher said one of his favorite examples of female empowerment and growth in the production is when Elle becomes valedictorian of her class.
“It shows us that in our society, we need to uphold women and make sure that they get into more positions of power and have those same opportunities that men do,” Wucher said.
The production includes some queer representation.
Jordan Reeves, a junior, plays Harvard law student Enid Hoopes. Reeves said she thinks Enid is a neat representation of a queer character considering when “Legally Blonde” was written.
“I feel like there are moments when queer characters are poorly written, but I feel like this one isn’t that bad,” Reeves said, “and I’m enjoying making it my own.”
Gerling said the production tries to stay faithful to the movie’s characters, script and musical numbers.
“Although these characters are presented, maybe in a silly or very light-hearted way, we still get to see (them) as an integral part of the story,” Gerling said.
Another example of queer representation in the musical is the character of Nikos, murder suspect Brooke Wynden’s pool boy, who appears in a scene often referred to as “Gay or European” or “There! Right there!”
The scene takes place during the murder trial. While Elle defends Brooke, Nikos claims to have been having an affair with her, giving her a motive to kill her husband. In the end, he accidentally outs himself after being questioned by Emmett, Elle’s love interest and a lawyer.
“It’s so small, the scene of them trying to figure out if he’s even straight,” Reeves said, “but I think (the musical) takes these scenes that can mean a lot and makes them very lighthearted and important.”
At the end of the scene, Gerling said, Progress Pride Flags will be taken across the stage as a nod to the queer community.
“I love having LGBTQ representation in the show,” Gerling said. “I know that’s something that really resonates with many of our students.”
Gerling added that inclusivity was important to include in the musical along with the theme of female empowerment. She hopes the audience will leave feeling joyful.
“There’s a lot of positivity and good vibes in this show,” she said, “so I definitely hope that sense of happiness is something that people walk away with.”
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
