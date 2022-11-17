 Skip to main content
Hickman's 'Legally Blonde' emphasizes empowerment of women

We know the story: Elle Woods, a shiny-blond sorority girl from California, enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Instead, she develops a passion for the law while successfully defending a sister Delta Nu alumna in a murder trial.

This weekend, Hickman High School’s theater program is presenting the musical version of “Legally Blonde.” It is one of three musicals at Columbia high schools this weekend; “Grease” is at Battle High School and “Little House on the Prairie” is at Rock Bridge High School.

Aubrey Thompson, center, plays with hair

Junior Aubrey Thompson, center-right, plays with her hair as crew members rush around and fellow castmates run their lines backstage Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Thompson plays Elle Wood’s best friend.
Xen Byndom holds Percy the dog

Xen Byndom, 12, younger sibling of cast member Klaye Bymdom, holds Percy the dog backstage Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The pair volunteered their pet after hearing that the musical production would need a dog to play Bruiser, the main character’s furry companion.
Cast members rush to get backstage

Cast members rush to get backstage as the orchestra warms up for a full dress rehearsal Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The theater program’s show which will run from Nov. 17 to 19.
Orchestra members’ sheet music glows under small lights

Orchestra members’ sheet music glows under small lights after the stage lights turn off Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. “Legally Blonde” was written as a novel in 2001, adapted into a film that same year and then made into a Broadway musical in 2007.
The Hickman High School cheer team tumbles across the stage

The Hickman High School cheer team tumbles across the stage during a rehearsal of muscial number “What You Want” on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The cheer team, along with members of the Hickman marching band, were invited by the theater department to make special appearances in the one routine.
Jordan Reeves, bottom right, acts as Harvard law student Enid Hoops

Junior Jordan Reeves, bottom right, acts as Harvard law student Enid Hoopes on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Reeves said she is excited to be playing a character who identifies as queer.
Karma Vaughn acts as a distraught Elle Woods

Senior Karma Vaughn acts as a distraught Elle Woods on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. In the musical, Woods, the main character in “Legally Blonde," gets tricked into dressing in a bunny costume at a normally-dressed party.
The cast of “Legally Blonde” surrounds senior Karma Vaughn

The cast of “Legally Blonde” surrounds senior Karma Vaughn, playing Elle Woods, on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Throughout the musical, Woods receives support from her peers at the University of California Los Angeles who help her stay true to herself.
Gus Lookingbill, left, playing Elle Woods’s father, hugs senior Karma Vaughn

Junior Gus Lookingbill, left, playing Elle Woods’s father, hugs senior Karma Vaughn, playing Elle Woods, on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Lookingbill’s character is initially unsupportive of his daughter’s wish to attend Harvard Law School.
  • K-12 reporter, fall 2021. Studying journalism with an emphasis in news writing and reporting. Reach me at asgqw6@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

