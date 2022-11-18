High school drama, and a question of self-expression, at heart of Battle's 'Grease'

The musical “Grease,” showing Friday through Sunday at Battle High School, offers a trip back in time — to poodle skirts and leather jackets — at Rydell High.
Oh, Sandy! Oh, Danny! Oh, the drama!
“Grease” is one of three musicals at Columbia high schools this weekend. “Legally Blonde” is at Hickman High School, and “Little House on the Prairie” is at Rock Bridge High School, both through Saturday.
The story begins with a summer romance between greaser Danny Zuko and “good girl” Sandy Dumbrowksi that comes to light when Sandy transfers to Rydell. Sandy, Danny and their friends go through the usual relationship and friendship dramas that come with being in high school.
“Grease” touches on social issues such as teen pregnancy, underage drinking and peer pressure. Tim Hercules, the vocal director at Battle, said he talked with students about these challenges.
“We’ve had a few (talks) about how to go about some of the themes that are coming up in a rehearsal, and then what’s appropriate, what’s not appropriate to say, outside of productions and things and rehearsals,” Hercules said.
This is his second time producing the show. He also played Kenickie, one of Danny’s friends, in a high school production.
Myriah Araiza, who teaches theater at Battle and is co-directing the production with Hercules, said they’ve wanted to do the show for a long time. “It always comes up, and we felt like we had just the perfect kids for it,” Araiza said.
A Columbia Public Schools alum, Araiza spent her days at Hickman High School performing in theater productions. “As a senior, we did ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ and that’s such a classic show,” she recalled. “I played Golda, which was one of the leads, so that was really exciting.”
Senior Brooke Hargrove, who plays Sandy, said she used to be terrified of singing in front of people and hopes this helps push her out of her comfort zone.
“I think it’ll be super helpful for me because if I’m going to be comfortable enough to sing in front of all of these people, then there’s not much else that I should be scared of,” Hargrove said.
Senior Maggie Meade, who plays Marty, one of Sandy’s friends known as the Pink Ladies, is the dance captain for the production. She has been dancing since she was 5.
“It’s really nice, like, growing up and always looking up to my dance teachers,” Meade said. “I get to be that role for somebody, and that’s just really nice and just getting to become what I always wanted to be.”
Senior Alexis Lander plays several roles, including Teen Angel, who sings “Beauty School Dropout,” and a greaser. She said she finds it challenging to switch from role to role.
“I have to be very masculine, very much like one of the boys,” Lander said of the greaser part. “It’s interesting and fun getting into character because it’s like a different life — like, I’m not me.”
To put on a musical, weeks are spent learning lines, blocking, singing and dancing. Members of the “Grease” cast said the time together connected them. Sophomore Kerynna Jarman, who plays another Pink Lady, Jan, felt immediately welcomed last year when she joined the theater club at Battle.
“(There are) people that do theater every year, but whenever someone new joins, we’re always welcoming of them,” Jarman said. “When I did the musical and the play last year, I was a freshman, so I didn’t know anybody else.”
Cast members come from different grade levels and have varying years of experience.
“It’s really fun to see how close everyone gets because you spend hours every day. Like, the people that you wouldn’t normally seek out, especially if they’re not in your grade,” Hargrove said. “It’s like a family.”
Some in the cast have mixed feelings about the end of “Grease,” in which Sandy changes her look into more of a greaser to fit in with Danny’s crowd.
Joshua Johnson, a senior who plays a greaser, said he doesn’t like the message the change in Sandy’s character sends.
“You’re looking at Sandy, like, the whole end of the musical, and it’s her changing herself for this guy,” Johnson said. “But, I mean, it’s not really something you have to do. If you’re not yourself, then it’s not the right guy.”
Hercules gets the contradiction, “because you shouldn’t really change yourself for a boy or girl, but then that kind of ends up happening.”
He sees the musical as more about self-expression and not changing yourself for anyone.
Meade agreed. “I think it’s about not letting other people tell you who to be and how to act,” she said. “It’s like no matter what pressure high school brings, you have to be yourself.”