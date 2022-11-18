 Skip to main content
High school drama, and a question of self-expression, at heart of Battle's 'Grease'

The musical “Grease,” showing Friday through Sunday at Battle High School, offers a trip back in time — to poodle skirts and leather jackets — at Rydell High.

Oh, Sandy! Oh, Danny! Oh, the drama!

Crew members Sarah Ekle, left, and Matthew Foley sit on the back of the set during the performance of Grease

Crew members Sarah Ekle, left, and Matthew Foley sit on the back of the set during the performance of "Grease" on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Auditions for the show began in mid-September, and tech began Oct. 31.
Senior Isaac Boss dances with the other T-Birds

Senior Isaac Boss dances with the other T-Birds, or greasers, on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Boss plays Kenickie Murdoch.
Seniors Isaac Boss, left, and Dalinna Ouk wait for their cue

Seniors Isaac Boss, left, and Dalinna Ouk wait for their cue on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Boss performed in the musical because he wants to be a professional actor.
Junior Lindsey Brink adjusts her hair during intermission of a dress rehearsal for Grease

Junior Lindsey Brink adjusts her hair during intermission of a dress rehearsal for “Grease” on Tuesday at Battle High School. “I grew up watching ‘Grease,’ and my grandma showed it to me when I was young,” Brink said. “I was just a big fan of it.”
The pit performs during a dress rehearsal of Grease

The pit performs during a dress rehearsal of "Grease" on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. "Grease" will show Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Senior Tavian Bryan listens as senior Krista Marks sings as the character Rizzo during a dress rehearsal of Grease

Senior Tavian Bryan listens as senior Krista Marks sings as the character Rizzo during a dress rehearsal of "Grease" on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. This was Marks’ first time performing in a show.
