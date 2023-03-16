In fourth grade, Chris Horn was put into a private school in North Carolina where he and his sister were among only five students of color.
Horn said he received good grades and had never been one to get into trouble, but because of racial slurs and comments at the new school, he was getting into fights within two weeks of arriving there.
At the time, Horn couldn’t fully understand the discrimination he was facing, but he said he knew it didn’t feel right. He couldn’t understand why the only girl he could ask to the school dance was the only African American girl besides his sister at the school.
After eighth grade, Horn returned to public school and immediately felt a difference in environment. He noticed a change in the school’s makeup and diversity.
“I didn’t have the language at the time to really understand what it was, but I was like, ‘This is more welcoming … and normal,’” Horn recalled. “I saw so many different kids — some looked like me, some didn’t, some had my abilities and some didn’t.”
Because his parents were in the Air Force, Horn’s family moved often. He said experiencing different types of schools gave him a better appreciation for the opportunities public schools provide.
“Not everybody can find themselves in buildings that welcome all, and mean it,” he said.
Horn, vice president of the Columbia School Board, is now running for his second term. As the only incumbent running, he believes his experience on the School Board will allow him to serve again with a fresh perspective.
He said his time on the board has shown him that creating change requires not only ideas but unity and good governance — two aspects Horn now aims to improve.
Horn said he is drawn to public education as an institution, because although it has had missteps and harms throughout history, it continues to be a ticket to a better future, to upward mobility and to community growth. Because he believes in Columbia as a community, Horn said he feels a responsibility to support the school system.
Running on new goals
Three years ago, Horn ran for School Board on big ideas. He came in with hopes of closing the academic achievement gap, improving diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, championing teachers and improving access to early childhood education. These passions and interests have not changed, but Horn said he now lacks “the luxury of ignorance.”
Now running for a second term, good governance is Horn’s priority. He said that while this platform is likely not the most appealing to the public, it will allow the board to serve the community most effectively. Good governance, he said, means having structures in place that allow the board to productively move the district forward while addressing community concerns.
To those who are not interested in his goals this election, Horn asked, “Would you rather me tell you something that you want to hear, or would you rather me tell you something I think that we need based off what I’ve seen?”
Horn said another goal in his campaign is building “unity without uniformity” among the board members. He described this as an overarching goal that relates to being united after a decision is made, when approaching a problem and when engaging with the community.
“(It includes) being united in understanding we all signed up for this and volunteered for this, and so we have to respond accordingly,” Horn said. “We have a major responsibility here.”
Because the board has a limited number of responsibilities, Horn said the board should agree as a body about which issues are prioritized.
“We’re concerned about everything that happens in the district, but we spend probably more time than we should on things we’re concerned about (rather) than the things that we’re responsible for,” Horn said.
In his first term, Horn said it took him about two years to feel truly at ease in his role. He wants to build on that comfort level.
He also believes he should stay on the board because maintaining some continuity and having more experienced members there is important. Of the other members who will remain on the board after the April 4 election, Blake Willoughby is the longest-serving; he won a second term last April. Jeanne Snodgrass and Katherine Sasser were elected for the first time in 2021, and Suzette Waters won her first term last April.
Within the wider dynamic of the board, Horn said he brings a stable approach.
“I’m committed to putting the needs and the interests of the district above my own, ideological or otherwise,” Horn said. “And we need more of that.”
Learning from first termAlthough Horn’s role on the board was not exactly what he had expected, he said the three years have made him a better human being. He said he is more aware of the problems facing Columbia and pays more attention to local news affecting public education.
“We know that we’re having an impact on the lives of kids, on the lives of the folks that we employ and on this community,” Horn said. “And it’s just a privilege and an honor just to do it.”
Luke Neal, director of a Christian youth ministry, met Horn while running for the board himself in 2021. Through conversations about education, faith and sports, they formed a friendship. Although Neal was not elected, he said he has continued paying attention to the district and its board elections.
Neal described Horn as full of integrity, with one of the biggest indicators being his desire to run for re-election.
“He’s done a thankless job,” Neal said. “He lived through the three worst years of a School Board member possible because of COVID. Death threats … the list goes on. I mean, why would he want to do this again?”
Neal asked Horn this question, too.
“What he told me is, ‘We need experience right now on the board,’” Neal said. “He said, ‘I feel a healthy level of responsibility for our schools, and that’s why I’m doing this.’”
Neal said that although Horn has experience, running as an incumbent comes with disadvantages. Horn now has to strike a balance between sharing his opinions and maintaining a united front with the board.
“It’s easy for somebody who’s never been in office before — and I did it — to spout off crap that you don’t always know what you’re talking about,” Neal said. “And Chris is over there saying, ‘Yeah, that sounds great in theory, but let me tell you how that plays out in practice.’”
A goal Horn has for himself, if re-elected, is to be more intentional and proactive in his engagement with the community.
“I have so much more engaging left to do,” Horn said. “I think that’s one of the critiques that I’ve gotten, both of myself and of the board.”
Unlike the first time he ran for the School Board, Horn was not endorsed by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the teachers’ union, this year. CMNEA political action chair Monica Miller is in charge of connecting members with elected officials and screening candidates to lead to these endorsements. Miller said teachers recognized how much Horn fought to keep students and teachers safe, as well as how he listened to teachers’ stories during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, she said that coming out of the pandemic, some of the communication was lost. Miller said some teachers wanted more proactive communication and explanations from Horn about his voting decisions and actions.
“I’ve talked with him, and he has recognized that he had let some of that communication slip,” Miller said.
As voting begins, Miller said she wants to emphasize that despite not endorsing Horn, CMNEA is not anti-Horn.
“Should Chris be elected and serve on the board, we would embrace that,” Miller said.
Family and community
Outside the School Board, Horn works as a reinsurance manager at SageSure and spent 15 years at Shelter Insurance before that. He is a husband and a father to three children, two of whom attend district schools.
His wife, Amanda Horn, teaches at Ridgeway Elementary School. He said he could not do the work he does without her.
Horn said their respective roles have led to interesting and robust conversations around the dinner table. While his wife’s concerns center around her classroom and colleagues, Horn said his concerns are usually about the bigger picture and the district as a whole. Talking with his wife has helped him understand educators’ experiences, he said.
“When she comes in and she talks about her great days, when she comes in and talks about her good days, when she comes in and talks about her hard days — I can see it from her perspective,” Horn said. “And I can also link it to the perspective that we have on the board.”
In his limited free time, Horn tries to find time to read. Many of the books he reads shed light on historical issues and ways to approach problems in diversity and inclusion. Some of his favorites are “The Coddling of the American Mind,” “Reading While Black” and “Building a House for Diversity.” At the moment, he’s juggling “How to Heal Our Racial Divide” by Derwin Gray, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” by J.K. Rowling and the biblical Book of James.
Horn said one of his favorite things to do in his free time is to engage with the youth in Columbia. Neal remembers clearly when Horn came and spoke to the Hickman High School track team one day after work.
“The way he carries himself, he just oozes leadership,” Neal said. “As a community leader, there are kids in that room who can see themselves in Chris, who can think, ‘I can be on the School Board someday.’ And I think that matters.”