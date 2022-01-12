How Harrisburg bus drivers are helping Hallsville students get to school

On many weekday mornings, Clark Chickering, a bus driver for the Harrisburg school district, travels the 20 minutes east on Route 124 from Harrisburg to Hallsville to drive for the Hallsville schools, too.
“The Harrisburg bus coordinator asked me whether I’d be interested in doing it,” Chickering said. “I thought, well, here’s an opportunity to serve people, especially young people. So I went ahead and took the opportunity.”
Hallsville R-IV Public Schools is a small, rural school district in northern Boone County. Facing the same shortage in school bus drivers as districts across the U.S., Hallsville turned to the nearby Harrisburg R-VIII School District for much-needed assistance in student transportation.
A national bus driver shortage has put severe constraints on student transportation in school districts across the country. A survey conducted last year by the National School Transportation Association found that more than half of 1,500 school transportation professionals described their driver shortage as severe.
Like many districts, Hallsville’s driver shortage preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the pool of available drivers even smaller. In 2018, Hallsville, which has about 1,400 students, turned to Harrisburg for help.
The Harrisburg district, in western Boone County, runs a four-day week schedule and has more flexibility in its bus situation. Chickering is one of two Harrisburg drivers who regularly drive for Hallsville. He’s also a substitute teacher for Harrisburg.
About 700 students rely on Hallsville’s buses to get to school each day, and the district has struggled to get applicants, despite paying $19.15 an hour to start, Hallsville Communications Director Kari Yeagy said. That hourly rate is generally more than school bus drivers in Columbia make starting out.
Despite the lack of applicants and the lack of drivers, Hallsville has found, with help from Harrisburg, a way to deliver dependable transportation to its students throughout the year. As of Dec. 14, the district had completed 2,380 daily routes, or routes to and from school, which exclude sports transportation and field trips.
Of those, the district delayed just 13 routes, or .005% of the total, and canceled none of them. All of the delays preceded Oct. 19, Yeagy said.
Harrisburg’s assistance has been crucial to the success of Hallsville’s getting kids to and from school. It’s a relationship Yeagy sees as long term.
“Do I think that it’s (the busing arrangement) ideal that it would be long term? No. However as a rural school district, other rural school districts are our support systems at times,” Yeagy said.
By contrast, Columbia Public Schools, which transports about 9,500 students each day, was forced to cancel 253 of 21,056 routes as of Oct. 12, or 1.2% of routes, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. Columbia’s situation has improved, but it’s been a challenging fall for families and the district.
‘We’re making things work’
Although the help of Harrisburg’s drivers has buoyed Hallsville’s bus transportation and helped avoid delays and cancellations, the system in place is far from perfect.
“Through some creativity, we’re making things work, but I’d say the situation is dire,” Jackie Kennedy, director of operations and transportation for Hallsville, said.
The district has struggled mightily to get applicants, so much so that five of the school’s athletics coaches got commercial driver’s licenses to help cover sports events. Paraprofessionals who work for the district also help drive. Hallsville can’t start away events before 6 p.m. because of challenges in accommodating drivers’ schedules, Yeagy said.
Despite paying an above-average wage compared to much larger districts such as Columbia and North Kansas City and offering benefits in line with what all district employees receive, Hallsville has had to advertise and find other ways to generate interest in the positions, Yeagy said.
The district provides full benefits at 20 hours of driving a week. However, drivers in Hallsville, like many small districts, often struggle to reach a full workload of 40 hours a week, which limits the number of potential applicants.
Meanwhile, North Kansas City operates the third-largest student transportation program in Missouri and hasn’t felt the pressure of the driver shortage on the level that districts like Hallsville and Columbia have.
Michael McQuillen, transportation director for North Kansas City, said he thinks that’s because North Kansas City is able to provide hours and benefits to its drivers. North Kansas City is a five-tier school district, meaning students are transported in five groups and generate a lot of drive time.
“We guarantee 30 hours — that’s when benefits kick in — and we’ve got great insurance,” he said. “Anyone who wants 40 hours can get 40.” North Kansas City provides health care, dental, vision and a pension plan to drivers who work 30-plus hours.
Feeling the reward of helping out
Clark Chickering’s home district is Harrisburg, but he has been driving for both Harrisburg since April and for Hallsville since the start of the school year. Although Chickering, a former chemist who became a pastor at Red Rock United Methodist Church, views it as more of a calling than a job, he thinks the future of rural bus drivers is likely to be driving for several districts.
Still, Chickering estimates that the top-end salary for a situation like this is about just $1,500 to $2,000 a month. “That’s not a lot of money,” he said, “especially if you include the cost of gas to get to the school you’re driving for.”
Occasionally, Chickering is asked to pull triple duty, driving buses in the morning for Hallsville, substitute teaching for Harrisburg after he’s done then driving the Harrisburg kids home.
“I’ll admit, some days when I get home I’m pretty wore out,” he said.
However, he finds helping out a fulfilling act of service.
“I find a lot of reward in being able to help young people and the other teachers in whatever way I can,” he said. “That’s where I’ve been called to go.”