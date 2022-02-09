The Boone County Early Childhood Coalition is offering free online screenings for parents to assess the general development and social-emotional health of their children 2 months to 5 years old who live in the county.
The Survey of Well-Being of Young Children is a first-level screening tool for children 5 and younger, according to the coalition's website. The survey looks at children's developmental milestones, such as social-emotional health, social interactions and family context.
The website states the screenings "help you learn how your child develops, identify potential areas for concerns, and help find the supports your child may need.” Surveys take about 10 minutes each.
Cindy Reese, the screening program coordinator, said the surveys are provided at different age intervals so parents can use the hub to monitor their child’s development over time.
"We also have what we call a bridge to the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) and the ASQ Social Emotional. These are surveys that dive a little deeper for a next-level screening, for children who may be in the 'needs review' range using the SWYC survey," Reese said in an email from MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze.
"We can provide paper copies of the surveys, or we can go through the survey with them by phone," Reese said in the email. "We also hold in-person screening events at the library or sometimes other places."
The survey is voluntary, and once completed, there are no further obligations for the parents.
Questions about the survey, including whether to take it, may be directed to Reese at (573) 884-4891.
The coalition is offered through the MU School of Medicine and supported and funded by the Boone County Children’s Services Board.