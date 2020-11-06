Seven elementary schools in Columbia abruptly transitioned to remote learning in the past week because of staffing issues related to the pandemic.
That has caused parents to scramble to make alternative plans for themselves and their children. While they understand the need for schools to remain safe, it can be jarring to their schedules.
Megan Weirich, parent to fifth and second grade students at West Boulevard Elementary School, always thought her children would be learning virtually at some point during the school year.
“But I didn’t expect it to be so soon, and for it to be the whole school,” she said. “I do understand that it was because of staffing issues, which is a problem.”
West Boulevard Elementary School switched to virtual education Thursday, after Ridgeway, Derby Ridge and Alpha Hart elementary schools made the transition earlier in the week. Preschool classrooms at the Center for Early Learning-North also pivoted to remote learning.
On Friday, the school district announced that Locust Street Expressive Arts and Cedar Ridge elementary schools would be the latest to return to remote instruction.
The change is expected to be short term, according to the district, with students able to return to their classrooms later this month.
West Boulevard, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Locust Street Expressive Arts students are due to return Nov. 17, while preschool students at the Center for Early Learning-North may return Nov. 19. The return date for Ridgeway and Cedar Ridge students is Nov. 12.
Weirich, a stay-at-home mom, said the situation wasn't the strain on her family it might be for others. Still, she said her children were upset about the news.
“When I went to pick them up from school yesterday, they opened the car and the first thing they said was ‘Zoom,''' Weirich said. “They, of course, were not happy that they would be back home again.”
One of Weirich’s children prefers a set routine, and the back and forth is difficult for him, she said.
She had an inkling of the change Thursday, she said, after a comment was made by one of her children’s teachers. That same afternoon she received an email announcement.
“It was a half day’s notice that the next morning they wouldn’t be at school but at home,” she said.
Another West Boulevard parent, Katie Barnes has two children, one in kindergarten and another in second grade. Barnes, a seasonal wedding photographer, has been working from home.
"I think already having done a bunch of online, it is not such a drastic shift to go back to it now," Barnes said. "They (her children) are doing well because of their teachers. The teachers have been phenomenal at dealing with the back and forth."
Barnes said both her children's teachers had touched base with her outside school hours.
“First and foremost, my concern is for the health and safety for our kids, our teachers and our community,” Barnes said. “Even before the decision was announced, my husband and I were watching the cases go up.”
Barnes said she had anticipated going remote based on the district's 14-day tracker numbers Wednesday. She said she was surprised not to get an email until Thursday.
Shannyn North, whose son attends Paxton Keeley Elementary School, said she believes the district should fully switch to remote learning .
“We should all have seen this was coming in the past week," she said.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 25 district employees were isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, and 107 have been quarantined after reporting close contacts, according to the district tracker. Of those district employees, 10 had tested positive, and 51 were in quarantine from elementary schools.
On Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases on the district’s 14-day tracker was 54.2 people per 10,000. This is above the district’s positivity standard of 50 per 10,000 people.
The 14-day rate hasn't been above 50 since Sep. 20 when it was at 53.6. Population numbers for this tracker are based on people living within the district, including MU students.
The Columbia School Board is scheduled to meet for its regular session on Monday when the issue may come up for discussion.