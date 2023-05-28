What makes a political campaign successful? For Columbia School Board elections in particular, there’s one thing that can seemingly make or break a campaign: support — or the lack of it — from the teachers’ union.

An endorsement from the Columbia Missouri National Education Association has become a trusty predictor of a School Board candidate’s success in recent years. Candidates endorsed by CMNEA have had an 82.3% success rate in School Board elections since 2015 — a statistic that parallels statewide data from the Missouri National Education Association.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you