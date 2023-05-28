What makes a political campaign successful? For Columbia School Board elections in particular, there’s one thing that can seemingly make or break a campaign: support — or the lack of it — from the teachers’ union.
An endorsement from the Columbia Missouri National Education Association has become a trusty predictor of a School Board candidate’s success in recent years. Candidates endorsed by CMNEA have had an 82.3% success rate in School Board elections since 2015 — a statistic that parallels statewide data from the Missouri National Education Association.
In the past five years, CMNEA-endorsed candidates repeatedly beat candidates who out-fundraised them by thousands of dollars, demonstrating how teachers’ union support gives candidates a potent advantage.
Across Missouri, 83% of MNEA-recommended candidates won local school board elections, according to a news release from the organization. These candidates’ values “closely align with MNEA’s beliefs and resolutions,” which include “protecting the rights of students and education employees; ensuring every student has a qualified, caring teacher; and investing in public education so teachers have the tools they need to help drive student success.”
Political beginnings
It was about 2015 when statehouse politicians began producing legislation that troubled Monica Miller as a teacher.
“We started reading about bills that were interfering with us doing our jobs, and it’s like, OK, that’s a non-issue. How did that rise up to the top, and why do our legislators want this to be a bill?” said Miller, who is also CMNEA’s political action committee chair.
CMNEA President Noelle Gilzow said many of the bills Miller referenced aim to divert funds from public education. Missouri is one of the worst-ranked states for public school funding. The state places 49th nationwide out of the 50 states when it comes to state funding of school resources, according to a 2021 report from former state Auditor Nicole Galloway.
“We’ve undergone attacks — and I’ll go ahead and use the word attacks — for a good decade, probably on people wanting to find a way to defund public schools, through tax vouchers, through charter school legislation and things like that,” Gilzow said. “So those things and different iterations of the same idea keep coming up session, after session, after session.”
It was also about 2015, Miller said, when Columbia School Board candidates started to show support for the education policies that CMNEA opposed.
“There were candidates for School Board who were also aligned with some of the thinking,” Miller said. “We just want to educate our babes. We want to make sure that we’re preparing them for the future, and if you are spending so much time attacking public school, how is that helping the community?”
For Gilzow and others in CMNEA, that’s when it became personal.
“We started seeing where politics was entering the classroom, and we felt like, if politics is in education, then education will be in politics,” Gilzow said. “When they stop interfering with us, we’ll stop having to endorse and push politics.”
CMNEA began publicly endorsing School Board candidates in 2015, though it was not an easy choice for the organization.
Miller and then-President Kathy Steinhoff, now a Democratic state representative from Columbia, said the concept of endorsements drew fraught nerves on behalf of leaders and membership. Steinhoff said the “potential conflicts” and “contentious times” of that year had some leadership concerned. The consequences of getting involved in the local political scene were unclear at the time.
The fear of offending others through endorsements was something the union had to overcome.
“I remember that time period because it drew a lot of debate within our leadership team and also our membership,” Steinhoff said. “We were a growing association at that time, so trying to really delve into the political arena locally was something many of us were kind of hesitant about.”
However, Steinhoff said that as the union grew over the years, “it became more and more important to us to make sure that we had people on the school board that furthered the same philosophies that we had about education.”
For CMNEA, one of the top qualities they look for in a candidate is being a good listener and an advocate for public schools.
“We’re looking at, are you representing the community — the entire community — because we serve the entire community?” Miller said. “Are you listening to that teacher voice? Are you listening to the parent voices and making a balance on that?”
Steinhoff said it’s important for candidates to be aware of education-related legislation in Jefferson City “so that they can be advocates for what’s right for our public schools.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said respect for local authority, including school boards, has eroded. She said she finds bills challenging critical race theory, school curricula and libraries “bothersome.”
“I don’t feel like we’re going in the right direction of trusting our professionals to do what they need to do and having faith in our public schools to educate our community at large,” Steinhoff said.
Influencing elections
In the past nine School Board elections, CMNEA has cemented itself as an influential body in local politics: It has endorsed 17 board candidates since 2015, and 14 of them won spots, giving CMNEA-backed candidates an 82.3% success rate.
The current makeup of the Columbia School Board might best demonstrate the prolific success of teachers’ union-backed candidates. All seven board members — including Katherine Sasser, who announced her resignation May 8 — received endorsements during their respective elections.
Perhaps the past five years’ worth of elections best illustrate the sway of CMNEA. All 12 candidates swept their elections with a 100% success rate.
Notably, they also consistently overcame opponents who fundraised more than they did.
The streak began in 2019 when Della Streaty-Wilhoit and Blake Willoughby won spots over Jay Atkins — now Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s chief of staff. CMNEA endorsed Streaty-Wilhoit and Willoughby, who each raised no more than $3,000 in their respective campaigns, while Atkins rose $9,231. He also entered the race with connections to powerful figures in Jefferson City, including former Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt.
But when voters went to the polls, they chose Streaty-Wilhoit and Willoughby, the union endorsees.
The same pattern repeated since then: CMNEA candidates won despite fundraising less than some of their opponents. The starkest difference happened in this last election cycle when Chuck Basye raised $29,315 and the winners — April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman — raised $6,105, $5,255 and $2,710, respectively.
CMNEA did not make endorsements in 2017, a year when three incumbent board members were decisively reelected over one challenger candidate. The only CMNEA candidate losses came in 2016 and 2018, a time when Miller said CMNEA was still learning best practices on how to support its candidates.
“And so each election, we got a little better,” she said.
CMNEA finalized its candidate screening process and rubric in 2017. Candidates must fill out a questionnaire and participate in an interview and a public forum hosted by the CMNEA PAC team, a group of five or six union member volunteers. The PAC team creates questions for all three events but also solicits ideas from the CMNEA executive board and general membership of about 700 people.
Once the screening process is complete, the PAC team will make a recommendation of candidates to CMNEA membership at a union-wide assembly. All members who are present then vote to approve or refuse the recommendation. If approved, the endorsements are final; if refused, the PAC returns to the drawing board to make a new recommendation.
Once candidates are selected, the endorsements come with perks that give them a competitive edge. Candidates can attend exclusive campaign training with MNEA. They also attend a meet-and-greet event with CMNEA membership and gain extra support through mailers and postcards, canvassing and a monetary donation from the PAC. In the most recent election, each endorsed candidate received $500.
CMNEA only endorses candidates in public elections, Gilzow said, so it will not be endorsing anyone applying to serve the year left in Sasser’s term.
What’s in an endorsement?
How did it come to be that so many CMNEA-endorsed candidates won their races? It’s not surprising, said Peverill Squire, an MU political science professor specializing in national and state politics.
For one, school board races usually see a lower voter turnout than other elections. While 49.6% of Boone County voters participated in the November 2022 election, only 21.8% came out in April for the Columbia School Board election, according to the Boone County Clerk’s website.
“That gives teachers’ unions a particular advantage because they’re organized and motivated to participate,” Squire said. “They mobilize themselves and mobilize their friends, their family.”
About 700 of the roughly 1,500 teachers in Columbia Public Schools are CMNEA members. Gilzow said it’s likely that teachers outside of CMNEA listen to the union endorsements at the polls, too, increasing the union’s effect.
Factoring in fundraising, Squire said organizational support, such as an endorsement from the teachers’ union, can “help cover for the absence” of tangibles like money and advertisements. This helps explain how some candidates come out on top, even if they are out-raised by thousands of dollars.
Since school board elections are usually nonpartisan events, it may be less clear to voters whom they should support, Squire said. Through endorsements and “other signaling mechanisms,” teachers’ unions like CMNEA are able to alleviate confusion with useful, trustworthy information that voters seek during these elections — and this includes endorsements. Groups like teachers’ unions are trusted by the public because of their credentials, he said.
“Teachers have a direct stake,” Squire said. “They’re also educated. They understand the importance of politics.”
On a national level, right-wing efforts to gain control of local institutions such as school boards have also “raised the stakes” and garnered more voter attention than before, which could explain increased support for CMNEA, Squire said.
“Maybe five to 10 years ago, school board elections tended to be less contentious, and the unions had probably an easier time winning,” Squire said. “Now, there’s somewhat greater interest ... greater attention to school board decisions and school board races.”
Steinhoff also said that CMNEA tries to endorse the best, most-engaged candidates — and that usually coincides with whom the public already favors, which could explain the candidates’ success.
“It’s not going to be surprising, often, who we are recommending,” Steinhoff said. “They’re often going to be the same people that our community is supporting because they’re also paying attention to what’s going on with public schools.”
Looking forward, Squire said the future of school board elections “is something that we’ll be talking about over the next couple of elections” because they have been more hotly contested in recent years.
Gilzow remains confident in, and grateful for, the Columbia community’s recognition of teachers. “The way it’s been turning out the last few elections, it really is the public considering teacher voice very strongly when they go to the polls,” she said.