'It's weird, but it's my experience': High schoolers face changes in testing

May is a season of testing for high schoolers. But now through May 22, as schools across the country operate remotely, students are taking their first online Advanced Placement exams.
After surveying more than 18,000 students, College Board —the organization that runs AP exams — decided to move its tests online, saying 91% of students still wanted the opportunity to take the exams.
"I mean, I definitely did want a chance to take the test," Hickman High School junior Frederick Boland said. "I've been doing the course the entire year — I was hoping to get some college credit."
Aspiring college students use AP exam scores as a way to strengthen their college applications, earning credit before they ever step foot on campus. Many students and teachers worry that changes in the test could impact student performance.
In addition to online AP exams, ACT and SAT cancellations, as well as the transition to pass-fail grading systems many districts are using, could also affect students' college preparation process.
Most online AP exams will be 45 minutes long, consisting of one or two free-response questions. In comparison, most in-person AP exams are two to three hours long, including multiple-choice and free-response questions.
College Board has applied a "strict set of protocols" to prevent cheating, but some protocol details are confidential to "maximize their effectiveness," according to the AP website.
Exams are accessible by phone, tablet or computer and are open note. Responses can be submitted in a digital file like a pdf or a Word.doc or by uploading pictures of a handwritten response.
Boland said he prefers a paper test. But even with the option to submit photos of a handwritten answer, he still has concerns.
"I'm not sure how great that's going to be just because I don't really have anything with a good camera," he said.
Drawbacks aside, Boland recognized the pressure AP exams create every spring.
"I'd feel stressed out regardless," he said.
Teachers adjust
Shanna Barkume, Boland's AP chemistry teacher, said she understands her students' trepidation regarding online exams. She said keeping a study routine at home is one of many challenges they may face.
"It's really hard to keep a schedule," Barkume said. "I am a grown adult with a full-time job — and I'm struggling with keeping a schedule."
When it comes to finding ways to prepare her students for the new format, Barkume said she has participated in an online Facebook community of AP chemistry teachers.
"People are just like, I created this, and take this, share this," Barkume said. "I honestly haven't had to create a lot of things. I work to find them and help translate them to students."
Susie Adams, who teaches AP U.S. history at Battle High School, suggested students use AP webinars on YouTube. The history webinars have featured guest historians including Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer of the award-winning musical "Hamilton."
Both teachers said that one of the biggest challenges has been contacting students; it has also been difficult having more students electing to forgo the exam than usual.
"I've heard from a majority of my kids, but there's a handful — a big handful —that I still have not heard from," Adams said.
Barkume said she had heard from about 80% of her students. At first, she said she tried to consolidate all communications to the learning management system Schoology to avoid confusion, but eventually she reached out through other mediums.
"I was desperate to kind of check in with kids and hear from them," Barkume said.
Other tests canceled
Betsy Jones, coordinator for secondary school counseling for Columbia Public Schools, said she is not worried about AP credits. College Board has a "tremendous reputation" with universities, she said.
"For me, the biggest conundrum for kids is going to be improving their (ACT/SAT) test scores," Jones said.
Unlike AP exams, spring ACT and SAT tests were canceled.
College Board canceled its SAT test dates March through June and will resume in-person testing in August if it is safe. ACT canceled its April test date, but its in-person June and July test dates are still on as of Tuesday.
Jones said schools are required to report their availability as a testing center to ACT by May 22, then ACT will decide whether it will proceed in June.
Both testing groups are working to create at-home testing options in case testing centers don't reopen come fall.
For some students, ACT and SAT cancellations included the free, in-school test date provided to juniors in some districts in March.
Jones said Columbia students were lucky the district was on spring break during the March testing date and tested in February instead.
"That really helps because they've at least got one test score started," she said.
In response, some universities are waiving standardized test requirements for the class of 2021. Jones said this may help some students in terms of admissions and scholarship opportunities.
To account for Columbia Public Schools' transition to a pass-incomplete grading scale, Jones said there will be a comment on every students' transcript through 2023, requesting students not be penalized for the passing grades of their spring 2020 semester.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that rather than waiving standardized tests, MU admissions and financial aid will work with students on a case-by-case basis this fall about ACT and SAT scores.
"We want to make sure that prospective students know that we are here to help them through the process," Basi said.
Basi said that to his knowledge AP credit transfer will remain the same. He also said admissions looks at class rank instead of GPA, so the transition to a pass-fail grading scale will not matter.
Like MU, Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla will address ACT and SAT tests case by case and will put together supplemental exams for select AP classes, spokesperson Andrew Careaga said.
The University of Missouri-Kansas City became a test-optional school this year prior to upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri State University will temporarily waive ACT and SAT requirements for admission, and no changes will be made to AP credit transfer at this time, spokesperson Suzanne Shaw said.
Jones of Columbia Public Schools said that under current circumstances, some students — both juniors and seniors — might be considering taking a gap year before they start college or moving to a school closer to home. She sai d she understands the decision.
"I imagine that all families are kind of reconsidering the possibilities given the fact that we could be affected by this virus all the way through the fall of 2021," Jones said. "But I think the kids are very resilient."
A senior's perspective
Reagan Damron is a senior at Hickman and, like Boland, has concerns about the changes to AP testing.
"A lot can go wrong when a test is online, but hopefully all the kinks will be worked out," Damron said. "I'm nervous about it being online, but I'm confident in the knowledge of AP chemistry because Mrs. Barkume has done such a good job."
With the loss of prom and an adjusted graduation, however, AP testing is not the only thing that has changed for Damron in her final semester of high school.
"I'm missing out on a lot of things that a lot of other people got the opportunity to do," she said.
Damron said she has taken advantage of "so much free time" by doing things likes getting to know her college roommate for the fall, applying for summer jobs and working toward her license as a pharmacy technician.
Damron plans to attend Truman State University as a pre-pharmacy student. She said she made her decision in mid-March just as schools began to close. It's been easier for her to stick with her plans because of Kirksville's proximity to Columbia.
Damron had the chance to visit the campus there before everything shut down, but she said she knew that wasn't the case for some of her future classmates.
"One of the main reasons I picked Truman was because the campus felt like home," Damron said. "So it might be a little odd to pick a school without having seen the campus."
As many things change for Damron's college entry process, she said she appreciates the ways parents and teachers have been supporting students with yard signs and Facebook posts.
"It's weird, but it's my experience," she said. "I guess that's the best way to put it."