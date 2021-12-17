From guinea pigs to snakes, the zoo at Jefferson Middle School has it all. The zoo, which has 46 animals, opened at the beginning of the fall semester at the direction of Mike Szydlowski, science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.
The school introduced the zoo as part of its STEAM curriculum to provide students with an opportunity to learn about and care for animals.
"COVID has done a number on everybody, so I thought that we needed some joy," Szydlowski said.
Szydlowski and the Jefferson science department started collecting animals and supplies over the summer ahead of the zoo's opening at the beginning of the semester.
The zoo is located in a hallway lined with cages and tanks holding small animals. The hallway is divided into sections of different types of animals, such as one section housing the zoo's corn snakes and ball pythons.
Each morning, students gather to feed the animals, taking them out of their cages and handling them before their classes start for the day. Some of the animals even get clothes, such as a bearded dragon that wears a sweater to keep warm.
Many students have developed connections with the animals.
"They're calming. They're really nice too," said seventh-grader Marvi Turner, referring to Cheeto, the snake she was holding.
The zoo also has guinea pigs, several fish tanks, turtles, birds and more animals that students can handle and care for. It even has an axolotl, a rare Mexican amphibian.
Sixth-grader Nara Parks takes care of the zoo's two diamond doves, Harold and Garold. Parks cleaned and swept the birds' cage and tried to feed them Friday morning.
The zoo has grown since the start of the school year, with families donating a number of animals they had as pets but could no longer take care of.
Taking care of all the animals is no easy task, and the duties are divided between students in the Reaching Independence through Special Education Program, who handle morning feedings, and volunteer student zookeepers who keep the habitats clean.
The RISE program helps students with special needs develop vocational and daily living skills while offering a chance to socialize with other students.
RISE program administrator Jenny Howard said it is a "natural way for kids to be like 'Oh, we do have something in common.'"
Students at Jefferson were excited and knowledgeable about the animals they get to take care of, offering up fun facts and anecdotes about them every chance they got.
Student Audrey Oncken spoke about how she enjoys taking care of Oswald, a hedgehog, and how he has to be carried around in a hat since hedgehogs are burrowing animals.
Greg Caine, Jefferson Middle School principal, was excited to see the students at work and said he thought the zoo was great for the RISE program.
"If you can help an animal, then you can help yourself," he said.
Caine also said the zoo fits in with the school's other STEAM programs, which are built around application-based education and project-based learning to help students develop collaborative and critical thinking skills.
Szydlowski said he has been happy with the effect the animals have had on students.
"When students take care of living things, they become more empathetic," he said.