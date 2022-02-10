Jefferson Middle School's robotics team, the Ant Colony, took home second place with its alliance in the final round of the FIRST Tech Challenge STL North League Tournament on Sunday. It was the only middle school to make it not only to the finals but also the tournament's semifinals.
The Ant Colony also took home two trophies from the St. Louis tournament, one for being finalists and another for connecting with their local engineering community.
According to its website, FIRST Tech Challenge Missouri/Kansas challenges students in grades seven through 12 to "design, build, program, and operate robots to play a floor game in an alliance format." These teams of students must also raise funds, market their brands and complete community outreach.
The tournament was a first for each of the 10 eighth graders who make up the team, according to their engineering portfolio. Of the 22 teams involved in the event, the Ant Colony was one of the only teams made up of middle school students.
Kate McKenzie, Jefferson's robotics team coach for FIRST Robotics, said being one of the only middle school teams at the event was daunting but exciting. McKenzie was proud of the team's motivation throughout the entire process.
"I give them suggestions, and I point them toward resources," McKenzie said. "But I don't teach them how to do it. They have to learn it themselves. I emphasize that because I think that's the most important job skill they can have — knowing how to teach themselves things."
Jefferson's principal, Greg Caine, said he was proud of the entire team.
Now, the Ant Colony is focusing on passing the torch. Members plan to teach the rising eighth graders how to program the robot. Some team members also hope to start a team at Rock Bridge High School next year, where some of them will attend.