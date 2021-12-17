You are the owner of this article.
Jefferson students learn skills taking care of their zoo, but really it's fun, too

Jeremiah James lets a snake slither through his hair

Sixth grader Jeremiah James lets a snake slither through his hair Friday at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. “My mom’s gonna make me take a shower when I get home. She hates snakes,” Jeremiah said.

From guinea pigs to snakes, the zoo at Jefferson Middle School has it all — or a lot of it, anyway.

The zoo, which has 46 animals, opened at the start of the fall semester at the direction of Mike Szydlowski, science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools. 

The school introduced the zoo as part of its STEAM curriculum to provide students with an opportunity to learn about and care for animals.

"COVID has done a number on everybody, so I thought that we needed some joy," Szydlowski said. 

Szydlowski and the Jefferson science department started collecting animals and supplies over the summer ahead of the zoo's opening.

Jordan Marble holds his ball python, Cleo, while talking with other students

Jordan Marble holds a ball python, Cleo, while talking with other students Friday at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. Jordan, who is in eighth grade, said “snakes are really calming.”

The zoo is located in a hallway lined with cages and tanks holding small animals. The hallway is divided into sections of different types of animals, such as one section for the zoo's corn snakes and ball pythons.

Each morning, students gather to feed the animals, taking them out of their cages and handling them before their classes start. Some animals even get clothes, such as a bearded dragon that wears a sweater to keep warm (and stylish).

Alicia Eaton puts a baby bearded dragon, Snuggles, on top of an adult bearded dragon, Shar Kahn

Alicia Eaton puts a baby bearded dragon, Snuggles, on top of an adult bearded dragon, Shar Kahn, on Friday at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. Alicia, who is in sixth grade, said she made the sweater Shar Kahn is wearing. “His personality is amazing. He’s calm and pretty easy to take care of,” Eaton said.

Many students have developed connections with the animals.

"They're calming. They're really nice, too," said seventh grader Marvi Turner, referring to Cheeto, the snake she was holding. 

The zoo also has guinea pigs, several fish tanks, turtles, birds and more animals that students can handle and care for. It even has an axolotl, a rare Mexican amphibian. 

Sixth grader Nara Parks takes care of the zoo's two diamond doves, Harold and Garold. Parks cleaned and swept the birds' cage and tried to feed them Friday morning. 

Paige Boomer feeds a dove

Paige Boomer feeds a dove Friday at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. Paige, who is in sixth grade, said her favorite part of caring for them is feeding them. She said she tries to come once a day to care for them.

The zoo has grown since the start of the school year, with families donating a number of animals they had as pets but could no longer take care of.

Taking care of all the animals is no easy task, and the duties are divided between students in the Reaching Independence through Special Education Program, who handle morning feedings, and volunteer student zookeepers who keep the habitats clean. 

The RISE program helps students with special needs develop vocational and daily living skills while offering a chance to socialize with other students.

RISE program administrator Jenny Howard said it is a "natural way for kids to be like 'Oh, we do have something in common.'" 

Students at Jefferson were excited and knowledgeable about the animals they care for, offering up fun facts and anecdotes every chance they got. 

A box of different small animal specimen is displayed

A box of small animal specimens is displayed Friday at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia. The school has a zoo with live animals including reptiles, rodents, birds and fish that students help care for.

Student Audrey Oncken spoke about how she enjoys taking care of Oswald, a hedgehog, and how he has to be carried around in a hat since hedgehogs are burrowing animals.

Greg Caine, Jefferson Middle School principal, was excited to see the students at work and said he thought the zoo was great for the RISE program.

"If you can help an animal, then you can help yourself," he said. 

Caine also said the zoo fits in with the school's other STEAM programs, which are built around application-based education and project-based learning to help students develop collaborative and critical thinking skills. 

Szydlowski said he has been happy with the effect the animals have had on students.

"When students take care of living things, they become more empathetic," he said. 

