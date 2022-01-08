John Criswell announced his withdrawal from the Columbia Public School Board election in a letter to the district on Friday.

Criswell's mother was admitted to the hospital in late December for respiratory issues, according to the letter. Criswell said her recovery will be a long process, leaving him little time to campaign.

"There's some really good candidates," Criswell said. "I hope Columbia picks one that's a great fit for the school board." 

The School Board election for two seats will take place April 5. Blake Willoughby will run for re-election, and new candidates include Adam Burks, Andrea Lisenby and Suzette Waters.

