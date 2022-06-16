A circuit court judge has dismissed Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit over Columbia Public Schools' mask mandates.
In the judgment released Thursday, Judge Joshua Devine wrote that "no present, live controversy exists for the Court to resolve." Since the mask mandate no longer exists, the plaintiffs achieved the ultimate relief they sought, the judgment said.
Columbia was one of 47 lawsuits the attorney general filed in January when the district implemented a temporary mask mandate during a surge in COVID-19 cases. Most of the suits were dropped, but Schmitt opposed dismissal of the suit against Columbia Public Schools.
Devine's judgment follows a hearing in mid-May on the motion to dismiss from the district.
"Columbia Public Schools is pleased with the decision," said district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. "There was no reason for this case to move forward, with CPS singled out as the only public school district in the entire state of Missouri being sued by the attorney general for something the district wasn’t doing. The Court rightfully recognized that allowing the lawsuit to continue would be a waste of time, energy, resources, and tax dollars."
Following arguments at the May hearing, Devine gave both the district and the state more time to file materials for consideration.
The ruling states Missouri courts do not resolve moot cases, and the district provided evidence that the voluntary cessation doctrine does not apply. The district argued it had not implemented a mask mandate in over four months and the state has moved to an endemic phase of the COVID-19 crisis.
"There is no 'reasonable expectation' that Defendant will reimplement a mask mandate in CPS," according to the ruling.
The attorney general's office said in a statement Thursday that it would continue to watch mask policies going forward.
“Because of our lawsuit, Columbia Public Schools has already dropped their mask mandate, a win for parents and students in Columbia Public Schools," said Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the attorney general. "Make no mistake, the Attorney General’s Office will be watching summer school masking policies and school policies when students return in the fall to ensure that schools cannot yet again attempt to force the masking of children. We were proud to fight alongside parents in this lawsuit, and will stand ready, willing and able to fight alongside parents again.”
This was the second lawsuit this school year Schmitt has filed over a mask mandate in Columbia district. A suit filed in August was dropped in December after the Columbia School Board voted Dec. 13 to end an earlier mandate when winter break ended.
Columbia Superintendent Brian Yearwood reinstated a mask mandate Jan. 18 to Feb. 4, following surges in COVID-19 cases locally, record substitute teacher shortages, student walkouts over health concerns and teacher reports of myriad virus-related problems in schools. That prompted Schmitt to file the suit Devine dismissed.