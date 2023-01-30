Columbia Public Schools and the Columbia School Board violated state statute by not accepting former Rep. Chuck Basye as a School Board candidate, a judge ruled Monday.
Yet to be decided is whether Basye's name will appear on the April 4 ballot. That action, which falls to the Boone County Clerk, could come in a matter of days.
Basye filed a lawsuit against the district Jan. 18 for not accepting him as a candidate and for not letting him file for candidacy on the last day to do so. The district, the board and each board member were named in the suit. The timeline for the civil trial was expedited because the court loses statutory authority over the case Feb 7.
During the trial, which took about two hours, 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs dismissed the individually named board members from Basye's lawsuit on the grounds that naming the board itself as well as the board members in their official capacities was redundant.
From here, Basye's lawyer must file a proposed judgment by end of the day Tuesday. The judgment will order Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon to put Basye's name on the ballot, the attorney, Brent Haden, said.
Lennon said in an interview Monday afternoon that she is required to comply with that order.
Haden said he anticipates a response from the county clerk's office within 24 to 48 hours of the order's filing. Lennon filed to intervene earlier this month on the grounds that the district, not the clerk's office, is the correct filing officer for the School Board race.
The statute in part states: “If the closing date for filing a declaration of candidacy for any office in a political subdivision or special district is not required by law or charter, the closing filing date shall be 5:00 p.m., the fourteenth Tuesday prior to the election.”
Basye wrote in a Facebook post last month that he filed at the county clerk's office instead of the district's Aslin Administration Building because district authorities would not let him in. However, on the day of the Dec. 27 filing deadline, the office was closed in observance of a district holiday.
Prospective candidates who wanted to file that day needed to schedule an appointment by Dec. 22 to do so. Basye did not set up an appointment to file before the deadline, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said last month.
The candidates on the current ballot are Paul Harper, John Potter, incumbent Chris Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao. Three seats are opening on the board. Terms are three years, unpaid.
Until recently, Basye was a Republican state representative for eight years.