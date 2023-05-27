Eric Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference Aug. 6, 2020, in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt lacked any legal authority to order school districts to end COVID-19 mitigation measures, a Jackson County judge ruled Friday.

In his 18-page decision, Judge Marco Roldan concluded that the attorney general’s office did not follow Missouri law when it demanded last year that Lee’s Summit R-7 School District rescind the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.