A Boone County judge ruled Thursday that a temporary restraining order sought against Columbia Public Schools over its mask mandate is no longer relevant.
Three hours earlier, the district announced that masks would no longer be required in school buildings starting Friday.
“What the school district just did in terms of their announcement — with respect to the policy and how that’s changed — has effectively mooted the request for temporary relief,” 13th Circuit Judge Joshua Devine said.
Before it was removed, the mask mandate was already set to expire at the end of the day Friday.
State Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the request for the restraining order. He also is suing the district for a second time over the mask mandate, and that lawsuit remains in play. An additional 44 school districts face similar lawsuits.
Days after the suit was filed, the attorney general’s office sought the order, asking judges to stop mandates in the Columbia, St. Charles and Ferguson-Florissant school districts.
However, Columbia Superintendent Brian Yearwood announced in a letter to families and staff Thursday that masks will not be required in district buildings effective Friday, citing a downward trend in local cases and improved attendance.
“Current sewershed reports indicate a continued decline in our community,” the letter stated. “Staffing and substitute fill rates indicate significant improvement this week. Student attendance has also dramatically improved.”
Masks are still encouraged in school buildings and, under a federal requirement, must still be worn on school buses.
Despite the change to the mask policy, James “Jay” Atkins, Schmitt’s attorney, said the state is not ready to dismiss the lawsuit because of what could happen.
“The state’s concern is that absent injunctive relief from this court, there is absolutely nothing stopping Dr. Yearwood or the School Board from reinstituting a mask mandate,” Atkins said.
However, the district’s attorney, Natalie Hoernschemeyer, said “there is no legal right to enjoin something that’s not happening.”
The lawsuit followed the district’s temporary reinstatement of its mask mandate Jan. 13. Schmitt is joined by district parents Amanda “Mandi” Hamlin, Tara Arnett and Marisa Hagler as plaintiffs in the Columbia suit. Stanley Cox, who represented the three parents, said he agreed with Atkins.
Devine said the next step is for both parties to meet and plan out a schedule for the trial to resolve the remaining lawsuit against the district. Atkins said the state could be ready to go to trial within 60 days. Hoernschemeyer said the defense would need at least nine months to gather evidence and consult with experts.
The two parties must reach their agreement and submit it in 14 days. If an agreement cannot be reached, the schedule will be reevaluated by the judge.
The district had a mask mandate in place last fall, but the Columbia School Board voted to end it when students returned to school in early January after winter break.
Later that month, parents received a letter announcing the mandate would be temporarily reintroduced because of spikes in COVID-19 cases prompted by the omicron variant. It was set to expire Feb. 4, but Yearwood extended it through Feb. 11.
“My office will continue to stand behind parents across the state and ensure that the power to make health decisions is returned to those parents,” Schmitt said in a statement Thursday.
Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district cannot comment on current litigation.