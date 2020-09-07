Garyt Kurowski, 12, student at Gentry Middle School, works on his iPad at the breakfast table (copy)

In this Missourian file photo, Garyt Kurowski, 12, a student at Gentry Middle School, works on his iPad at the breakfast table March 3, at his home. Garyt wakes up early when there are fewer distractions. “He has dyslexia so he works hard to get things done early,” said Garyt’s mom Valerie Kurowski.

 Samantha Waigand/Missourian

Families of K-8 students experienced problems with their school-issued iPads over the weekend.

Modifications made by iboss, the third-party vendor Columbia Public Schools use for its iPad connectivity, caused problems with the devices, according to a Monday email from CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. A Sunday email provided instructions on how to reboot the iPads, and the Monday email contained updated instructions and details on the technical issues. The district begins all-virtual school Tuesday.

Baumstark included updated instructions for those still experiencing connectivity problems even after performing the reboot steps in the initial email. A video with step-by-step instructions was included in the Monday email. Connectivity issues were not the result of the district’s setup, Baumstark said in a Monday email to local media.

Student iPads should successfully connect to the internet after following the updated instructions, allowing students to access needed apps by logging in to the student portal or going through the self-service app. Courses on Schoology, a learning management system, will be available Tuesday morning.

“Our technology team worked all weekend, day and night, to resolve the issue so we can begin school tomorrow,” Baumstark wrote in the Monday email. “We’ll continue to be available to support students and families as we get our year started virtually.”

District technicians were available for assistance from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St., according to a tweet from Douglass High School Principal Eryca Neville. Personnel will be available Tuesday to lend help at each elementary school.

Additionally, technicians will be available at each middle school’s front entrance from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at the Aslin Administration Building’s front entrance from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Students who are unable to go to a technology help location may contact their school or call 214-3334 for additional help.

